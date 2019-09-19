Following a report that Google’s $40M deal with Fossil was all about snatching up their hybrid smartwatch tech, we may now have visual proof of what such a device would look like.

Meet the Fossil Collider Hybrid Smartwatch HR. Unlike Fossil’s previous hybrid watches that stuffed a handful of smart features (alerts, alarm clocks, and step counters) into otherwise analog-styled devices, the Fossil Collider takes its hybrid moniker a step further.

In addition to analog hands that tick around the bezel like on traditional wristwatches, the 42mm stainless steel Collider is packing an e-ink display at its center. Due to the historical power efficiency of e-ink displays, battery life is expected to last 2-4 weeks between charges. However, details surrounding its lack of a touchscreen, and the fact that no Wear OS device has ever sported an e-ink display, incites questions around the Collider’s operating system.

Up until now, Fossil has been one of only a few partners consistently devoted to Wear OS hardware development. To see them deviate now would be just another pitfall in the perilous tale that is Google’s wearable operating system.

That said, details surrounding Collider’s launch plans are fuzzy; it’s unclear whether this image depicts a pre-Google deal device that never made it to market or if it is an official upcoming smartwatch from Fossil. There’s also no way to know how Google has integrated their $40M investment into a potential first-party Wear OS hybrid option, though we do know Google abandoned the idea of a Made by Google watch in 2016.

Follow us for coverage of the Made by Google event on October 15, 2019 to see if the “Pixel Watch” can make a materializing comeback.