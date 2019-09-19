NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The wait is finally over! BET+ launches today in the U.S. BET+ is available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, Android™ devices, Android TV™ devices, Amazon Fire TV and Prime Video Channels. Customers can also subscribe directly to BET+ through Apple TV channels and watch in the Apple TV app, on demand and ad-free, across their devices for online and offline viewing.

The joint venture by BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios launches with a deep and diverse lineup of content, aimed to super-serve lovers of Black stories. BET+ subscribers can immediately access more than 1,000 hours of ad-free premium content, including exclusive new original programming and a broad array of top African American-focused dramas, sitcoms, films, and specials from BET and sister networks within the Viacom portfolio. Additionally, BET+ will offer subscribers an exclusive collection of Tyler Perry film, television, and stage plays. The service will also provide a host of content from leading African American creators, including Tracy Oliver, Will Packer, along with fresh new voices, on both sides of the camera. New titles will be added to the service regularly.

Fans won’t have to wait long to begin their binge. For those ready to fall in love with a new show, all nine episodes of BET+ original series, “First Wives Club,” from acclaimed “Girls Trip” screenwriter Tracy Oliver starring Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott, are now streaming. New weekly original series, “Bigger” – a ten-episode comedic series from hitmaker Will Packer (“Ride Along” and “Think Like a Man.”) -- gives fans a taste of what’s to come by making the first three episodes of the series available now. The remaining episodes of “Bigger” will be released every Thursday, beginning September 26. In addition to its new original content, BET+ is also now streaming the comedy series “Martin.”

In the coming months, BET+ will proudly present Tyler Perry’s box office-topping theatrical films, including the “Madea” franchise; new original series; and a selection of Perry’s stage plays -- “Meet the Browns,” “Daddy’s Little Girls,” “Family That Preys,” “I Can Do Bad All By Myself” and more.

Starting today BET+ will stream a lineup of premier African American TV, movie and musical content including BET’s acclaimed library series, films, documentaries, and specials such as “The Bobby Brown Story,” “The New Edition Story,” “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” “The Quad,” “Being Mary Jane,” “Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration, ” “College Hill,” “Comic View,” “Hell Date,” “Keyshia Cole: All In,” “Nellyville” “Reed Between The Lines,” “Ali: People’s Champ,” “Katrina: 10 Years Later,” “Killer Curves,” “BET Awards,” “Hip Hop Awards,” “Soul Train Awards,” “Black Girls Rock,” “Boomerang,” “Harlem Nights,” “Coach Carter,” “Losing Isaiah,” “Tina Turner Live In Holland,” and more!

Library shows from Viacom’s portfolio of networks, including VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” “Basketball Wives,” “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” Comedy Central’s “Why? With Hannibal Buress”, MTV’s “Todrick,” TV Land’s “Soul Man,” Nick @ Night’s “Instant Mom,” and more are available on the service.

In the coming weeks, BET+ will feature stand-up comedy specials from D.L. Hughley, Eddie Griffin, Nick Cannon, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live), Lil Rel (Get Out), Gina Yashere (The Daily Show), Sinbad and more.

BET+ complements BET’s linear network, which continues to be the leading home of black culture. BET fans will not only have the freedom to access more than 1,000 hours of content on BET+, they will have additional access points to BET content on BET.com and the BET Now app for TV Everywhere users. In addition, BET’s recently launched channel on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S., will continue to feature hundreds of hours of classic films and box office hits from the best of black Hollywood.

For BET+ updates, exclusive social content and more join the @BETplus community across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

