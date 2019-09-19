Amazon's Fire tablets aren't anything special, but they are good enough for watching movies and playing games. The latest version of the Fire 7 has now dropped to $30 for Prime members, a reduction of $20 from the usual price. This is also the first time the 2019 model has gone on sale.

The hardware in the 9th-gen Fire 7 is undeniably low end, but is still capable of most tasks you can throw at it. You get a 1024 x 600 IPS screen, 1GB of RAM, a MediaTek MT8163V processor, Bluetooth 4.1, and 802.11 a/b/g/n dual-band Wi-Fi. The model on sale has 16GB of internal storage, but there's a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Fire 7 2019 runs Fire OS 6.3, a heavily-modified fork of Android 7.1 Nougat. There is no Google Play store out of the box, but we have a super-simple guide for installing it. If the tablet is too slow for your tastes, we also have a guide for making it a bit faster.