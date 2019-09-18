OnePlus fans impatiently waiting for Google's brand-new version of Android are a step closer to their goal. The company has just pushed out the second pair of Open Betas for Android 10 to the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, including a ton of fixes for issues introduced the last Android 10 beta.
The full changelog for the Android 10 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro is just below:
System
- General bug fixes and stability improvements
- Fixed the crash issue with System UI caused by parallel Whatsapp app
- Fixed the dark screen issue on the lock screen while accessing Games
- Fixed issues with Status Bar not displaying UI elements
- Fixed the crash issue with default OnePlus Gestures
- Re-designed Wi-Fi icon in Quick Settings
- Fixed the crash issue with the Fingerprint Unlock
- Optimized the animation effect when Notification bar is being scrolled upwards
Highlighted tweaks include a new icon for Wi-Fi in the Quick Settings menu and crash fixes for the in-display fingerprint reader and OnePlus' gestures.
The first Android 10 beta for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro was, anecdotally, pretty buggy. In addition to some of the problems noted as fixed in the changelog above, we also had issues with automatic brightness and swiping between apps using gestures as well as pulling up the Recents menu on some launchers. (See Artem's rant here.) So far as we can tell, those specific issues haven't been fixed yet.
Based on reports, the OTA is rolling out as we speak for those already in the Open Beta. If you aren't part of the beta, the only way to get in is to flash the images to your device. Although the previous version allowed for migration from Stable to the Open Betas without a loss of data, we aren't sure if things are so stable for moving directly to Beta 2. If you want to be careful, consider installing Beta 1 first (or just wait for the stable update). Download links for the full Beta 2 images are just below:
When installing these images, follow the instructions here under "Update Software Build Manually."
- Source:
- OnePlus Forums
- Thanks:
- Moshe,
- Alireza
