Samsung’s India division just took the wraps off of two brand new handsets, the Galaxy M10s and the Galaxy M30s, both designed to appeal to active millennials and Gen Zers.
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Although its less power-centric sibling is an admirable smartphone for most, the Samsung Galaxy M30s is the true showstopper of this release.
For starters, Samsung managed to pack a massive 6,000 mAh into a 8.9mm thick chassis weighing in at only 188 grams. Estimated battery life for this beast clocks in at 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and over 131 hours of music playback!
The Galaxy M30s also includes a 6.4” sAMOLED Infinity U display. Yes, it does have a very small U-shaped notch at the top and a tiny bezel at the bottom.
The triple-lens camera system on the rear includes a 48mp main camera, 5mp depth camera, and 8mp ultra wide camera, all capable of shooting live portraits, low light stills, and 4K video.
Underneath the M30s exterior, Samsung introduces a brand new Exynos 9611 processor built on a 10nm architecture for maximum power and efficiency.
Finally, the same USB-C 15W fast charger and rear fingerprint sensor found on the M10s are on board the M30s, as well.
Specs
Price
6+128GB, INR 16,999 | 4+64GB: INR 13,999
Display
6.4” FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity U
RAM/ROM
6+128GB | 4+64GB
Camera (Front)
16MP
Camera (Rear)
48+8+5MP
Processor
Exynos 9611
Battery
6,000 mAh (15W)
Samsung Galaxy M10s
Specs
Price
3+32GB, INR 8,999
Display
6.4" HD+ sAMOLED Infinity V
RAM/ROM
3+32GB
Camera (Front)
8MP
Camera (Rear)
13+5MP
Processor
Exynos 7884B
Battery
4,000 mAh (15W)
Availability
The Samsung Galaxy M10s boasts many of the features we’ve come to expect from a modern smartphone, such as lasting battery life via an impressive 4,000 mAh battery, near bezel-less 6.4” sAMOLED display, 15W fast charging system via USB-C, capable Exynos octa core processor, rear fingerprint sensor, and a dual 13MP + 5MP ultra wide camera.
The new Samsung Galaxy M10s and Galaxy M30s will join four existing handsets within Samsung’s Galaxy M lineup, exclusive to the Indian market.
Sales for both models go live on September 29, 2019.
