Plex Licenses the U.S. Ad-Supported Video on Demand Rights to a Package of Movies from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

AVOD premium content will soon be part of the streaming media platform for users in the United States

Los Gatos, Calif., August 29, 2019 -- Plex today announced it has entered into an agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution for the rights to a package of feature films available to users in the United States, expanding its third-party video content offerings, and bringing popular, free ad-supported movies and television shows to its millions of users.

Later this year, Plex’s users in the United States will be able to access a package of library feature film titles from Warner Bros., in addition to already available content like live and recorded over-the-air television, trustworthy news, popular web shows, podcasts, and over 60 million HiFi streaming music tracks.

“Plex has always been about solving new media challenges, and our mission is to tame the growing chaos in the media landscape,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Licensing these movies from Warner Bros. enables us to offer more types of third-party content than any other platform and bring it all together in one beautiful solution. Premium ad-supported movies and shows deserve first-class treatment alongside other content that consumers enjoy daily, as opposed to being orphaned in yet another stand-alone app.”

What began 10 years ago as a “Netflix for your personal media,” has now evolved into a diverse multi-media content platform that enables users to access all their media from any device, anytime. Plex is continuing to engage with additional partners to secure content agreements and expand its content catalogue. More information about Plex can be found at https://www.plex.tv/.

Plex Partners with Lionsgate to Expand Ad-Supported Video on Demand Content Library Worldwide

AVOD content to be available globally in late 2019



Los Gatos, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 -- Plex, the global streaming media company that brings your favorite content together in the highest-rated OTT video app, today announced it has partnered with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) to further grow its library of ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) content prior to the planned rollout to consumers in late 2019.

Today’s announcement gives Plex’s worldwide users access to free ad-supported movies and shows from Lionsgate and other premium content providers, in addition to already available content like live and recorded over-the-air television, trustworthy news, popular web shows, podcasts, and over 60 million HiFi streaming music tracks. (Geo-restrictions may apply on a title by title basis).

“Lionsgate is one of the biggest names in the business and we know our millions of users will enjoy free access to their library of movies,” said Keith Valory, CEO of Plex. “Plex caters to the most passionate and discerning media lovers all over the world, so it is important for us to be able to bring great content like this together in one beautiful app for all of our users across the globe.”

Plex helps users easily discover related content they might enjoy with cross-content-type recommendations (TV, movies, music, podcasts) and intelligent discovery features. This advanced technology improves with use and ensures users continuously get served content they’ll enjoy based on what they’ve already watched or listened to.