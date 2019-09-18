Earlier today, smartphone maker Oppo announced three new charging technologies it plans on using in upcoming products: a 30W VOOC 4.0, Wireless VOOC Flash Charge at 30W, and a tremendous 65W SuperVOOC 2.0. If history is any indicator, we'll probably see them licensed to companies like OnePlus for even faster "Warp" charging in the future.

Tech specs for these new standards are sadly lacking, but a few details have been revealed. The new 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 can reach these crazy speeds thanks to the magic of gallium nitride; a semiconductor we've seen popping up in power accessories which works more efficiently and can reach higher power levels more easily in a smaller space. Oppo claims that the new SuperVOOC 2.0 can fully charge a 4,000mAh phone in just half an hour, and top you up to 27% in just five minutes, all while maintaining backward compatibility with previous VOOC versions. The new standard will debut with the upcoming Reno Ace phone.

The 30W Wireless VOOC Flash Charge is allegedly backward compatible with the Qi standard at 5W/10W, even though it delivers a whole lot more power. The company claims it still manages to avoid overheating, but we'll have to see how it actually works in application — that's a lot of watts for inductive power.

VOOC 4.0 is a smaller upgrade, bumping things to 30W up from an estimated 25W on VOOC 3.0. Although the pure power gains are low, the company claims the sum of other software and hardware changes result in a 12% improvement, charging a phone to full in 73 minutes or up to 67% in 30 minutes. Like all these new specs, it is maintaining backward compatibility with previous VOOC standards.

As AP's resident charging guru with an eye on the US market, I expect we'll see some of these new Oppo charging specs trickle down to OnePlus hardware in the coming year or two. The company's contemporary 30W "Warp Charge" standard is based on an older version of SuperVOOC, so we might see the ceiling raised thanks to SuperVOOC 2.0 in a future OnePlus phone — though many of these phone-oriented, fast-charging specs that work above 30-45W currently require two physical batteries to reach full speeds, which is a step most OEMs don't seem to want to take.