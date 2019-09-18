We've made it halfway through the week, readers. Pats on the back all around. On this final Wednesday of summer, consider the following deals: we've got a sizable discount on Google's Nest Secure home security system, money off color-changing Hue lights, a cheap 4K streamer, and bargain Bluetooth speakers.

Nest Secure: $240 ($159 off)

Nest Secure — $239.99, $159.01 off with coupon (Daily Steals)

Google's Nest Secure security kit comes with a keypad, two multipurpose sensors, and two NFC tags that can be used to disarm the system when you come home. The sensors can be stuck on a door or window to detect entry, or on an internal wall to act as motion sensors. The kit sells for up to $399 from some retailers, but Daily Steals has it for $249.99, and coupon code APNEST will save you another $10.

Hue 3-bulb color starter kit with switch: $140 ($50 off)

Hue 3-bulb color starter kit with switch — $139.99, $50 off (Best Buy)

There's no way you're not already familiar with Philips Hue, so to get right to it: this kit comes with three color-changing bulbs, the hub required to operate them, and a customizable remote control that can be stuck onto any magnetic surface. You'd usually spend about $190 on the set, but Best Buy is offering $50 off right now.

Roku Premiere+: $39 ($10 off)

Roku Premiere+ 4K streamer — $39, $10 off (Walmart)

Roku is one of the better operating systems for set-top boxes. The Premiere+ is capable of 4K playback, has a broad selection of apps, and it's super affordable, even at its normal price of $49. You can pick one up for $10 less at Walmart right now, making it an even sweeter deal. What a smart shopper you are.

Anker Soundcore Motion+: $80 ($20 off)

Anker Soundcore Motion+ Bluetooth speaker — $79.99, $20 off (Amazon)

The Soundcore Motion+ is a 30-watt Bluetooth speaker about the size of a footlong sub. It'll provide music playback for up to 12 hours at a go, and it's IPX7 waterproof so you don't have to baby it outside. Customer reviews are resoundingly positive, with 78 percent of buyers rating it five stars. You can get it for 20 percent off right now on Amazon.

Tribit XSound Go: $23 ($10 off)

Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth speaker — $22.09, $9.90 off (Amazon)

If $80 for the Motion+ is still too rich for your blood, consider the Tribit XSound Go instead. It's a smaller speaker that's not nearly as powerful at 12 watts, but it's also way less expensive today. Usually more than $30, Amazon's discounted it to $22.09 just for today. Hurry over to grab one before the sale is over.