Ever heard of Google Play Points? Unless you live in Japan or South Korea, the only two countries that the rewards program is currently offered in, we're guessing you probably haven't. Anyway, Google has just added promo codes to the Play Points program portfolio.

We don't know exactly how these codes will be distributed, but they will likely be associated with promotions that Google will set up in hopes of getting more people to take part in Play Points. The redemption process is the same as with any other Google Play code; it's through the "Redeem" button in the Play Store menu.

Play Points actually went live one year ago to the day, but it's still only available in two countries. Hopefully it spreads to more soon, as it could prove helpful to those who purchase e-books, rent movies, and buy apps often.