Google Assistant offers 11 (yes, eleven) different English voices in the US, but the rest of the world doesn't get as wide a selection. However, Google is now adding more voices in nine more languages, including English (India), English (UK), German, and French.

Here are the nine languages that now offer a second Assistant voice:

Dutch

English (India)

English (UK)

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Norwegian

All of these new voices were built using DeepMind WaveNet tech, making them sound like an actual person's speech pattern. Google says that the voices will sound like native speakers, but we'll leave that up to you.

Google already assigns colors to the voices, not gender, which means that these nine new languages will now have red and orange options. These voices are randomly assigned when setting up Assistant, meaning that you might find that the other voice is actually more appealing to you. These new voices are rolling out this week, so if you don't see them right away, you should within the next few days.