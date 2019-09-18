One thing is for sure, there are a lot of different strategy games available on the Play Store, so it can be tough to find quality releases that offer the fun and enjoyment of a console title. Luckily World Conqueror 4 is one such release that stands above the crowd. It's a World War II military strategy war game, and it offers over a hundred historical battles where you're tasked with conquering the world with your growing army. So if you're a history nut, or simply enjoy quality strategy games, it's clear that World Conqueror 4 is a title that shouldn't be missed.

The trailer above offers a good look at what to expect from World Conqueror 4. There are over 100 campaigns to explore that are based on historical events, and of course, it will be your job to command your army to win these battles. In order to build your army, you'll have to recruit from a pool of 230 famous generals and 216 military units, and they each bring their own unique attacks, which is where the strategy of the game comes into play.

Much like any 4x strategy game, you'll move your army across the board to attack your foes. As you progress, you'll have the ability to upgrade your tech and weapons, to vie for maximum destruction. What's unique about this setup is that the entire world map is available to the player, and you can zoom in and out to better strategize your attacks, and there's even an extra mode where you can work your way up the public leaderboard to obtain the top listing and bragging rights. It also doesn't hurt that the graphics are superb and that each altercation is animated smoothly.

Thanks to the difficulty of navigating the Play Store, it's never easy to find the sort of games that deserve attention, especially in the strategy genre, since this is a field flooded by low-effort releases. This is why World Conqueror 4 stands above the crowd with its historical battles, quality graphics, and deep strategic gameplay. So if you're looking for an enjoyable war-based strategy game that's built around real historical events, make sure to pick up World Conqueror 4 from the Play Store widget below.