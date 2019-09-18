Activision and Tencent have teamed up to bring Call of Duty: Mobile to the West as a free-to-play release. The shooter was recently announced during a Unity keynote at the 2019 Game Developers Conference. This upcoming release is expected to bring together fan-favorite maps, modes, weapons, and characters from across the Call of Duty franchise, and it's currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.
A recent Forbes article covering the announcement of Call of Duty: Mobile has confirmed that this is the same game that was previously announced for Chinese players in August 2018, which I actually got to play during a soft-launch in Australia before it was region locked. At the time the game's monetization wasn't live, but I can speak of its fluid gameplay and solid framerate. For all intents and purposes, it looked and played just like any other Call of Duty release.
It's clear that multiplayer gameplay is going to be the focus of Call of Duty: Mobile. Fan-favorite modes and maps will be available upon release, such as team deathmatch in Nuketown or Frontline in Crash, plus there's a lot more familiar content scheduled for the future.
Over the next few months, pre-launch betas will be made available to fans who pre-register for the game's upcoming release. For a chance to be included in this beta group all you have to do is pre-register on the official Call of Duty website or the Google Play Store. Sadly an official release date for the game has not been provided just yet.
It's hardly a surprise to see that Call of Duty: Mobile is finally making its way to the West, though I'm sure long-time fans of the series may feel a little trepidatious about Tencent handling the title's development. I have no doubt that many people are very curious to see precisely how this mobile shooter will be monetized, and of course, the worry is that it will be filled to the brim with in-app purchases since it's clearly going to be a free-to-play release. For now, I can assure you that at least the gameplay feels pretty dang solid, so there may yet be some hope that everything will turn out just fine. So if you're interested in following the game's development, make sure to keep an eye on our coverage, and don't forget to pre-register by clicking on the widget below so that you'll hopefully earn a chance to play in one of the upcoming beta tests.
Call of Duty: Mobile official release announced for October 1st
It's been a while since we've heard anything about Call of Duty: Mobile, but as of this morning, Activision and Tencent have announced that the game will be officially released on October 1st. It will be available worldwide except for Mainland China, Vietnam, and Belgium.
Tencent’s studio Timi has developed the game, and it will bring a mix of what the entire franchise has to offer, so you can expect Modern Warfare maps like Crash and Crossfire as well as Black Ops maps like Nuketown and Hijacked. A bevy of multiplayer modes are also expected as well as a battle royale mode. Players will also have the ability to unlock classic Call of Duty characters such as John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley from the Modern Warfare series, as well as Alex Mason from the Black Ops series.
While I still question how Call of Duty: Mobile will be monetized upon release, it's clear that it will contain in-app purchases and advertisements. So I have no doubt it will land as a free-to-play title, though it would seem fans are still eager to get their hands on the game. The good news is, we only have thirteen more days to go, and then we'll all get to see precisely what Activision and Tencent have to offer.
Press Release
Call of Duty: Mobile Launches October 1
Developed Exclusively for Android and iOS, New Free-to-Play Mobile Game Delivers the Definitive Call of Duty Experience
Features Full, Head-to-Head Call of Duty Multiplayer Modes and Unique Battle Royale Gameplay, All Built From the Ground Up for Mobile
September 18, 2019 11:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Activision, in collaboration with Tencent, today announced that Call of Duty®: Mobile will launch on October 1 in all countries where Google Play and App Store are supported with the exceptions of Mainland China, Vietnam and Belgium. Call of Duty: Mobile is the definitive, first-person action experience that for the first time ever delivers fan-favorite maps, modes, weapons and characters from across Call of Duty, including the Modern Warfare® and Black Ops series, in one complete mobile package. Call of Duty: Mobile, developed by Tencent’s award-winning Timi studio and published by Activision, is free-to-play on Android and iOS devices.
“We are delivering the definitive, first-person action experience on mobile with signature Call of Duty gameplay in the palms of your hands,” said Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision. “We are bringing together some of the best the franchise has to offer, including Modern Warfare maps like Crash and Crossfire, Black Ops maps like Nuketown and Hijacked, and many more, into one epic title. We’ve tested the game extensively in select territories and the feedback we’ve received has helped us refine the experience for October 1.”
Call of Duty: Mobile will launch with a bevy of Call of Duty Multiplayer modes and Battle Royale, with more modes and content, time-limited events and playlists to be added on a regular basis.
In Multiplayer, players will experience the fluid, first-person combat of Call of Duty, fighting head-to-head in fan-favorite modes such as Team Deathmatch, Search and Destroy and Free-For-All, on iconic maps such as Nuketown, Crash, Hijacked and more. Along the way, players will rank up to earn and unlock classic Call of Duty characters such as John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley from the Modern Warfare series, as well as Alex Mason from the Black Ops series. Weapons, scorestreaks and additional gear for equipping and customizing loadouts are also at players’ fingertips for the ultimate Call of Duty experience.
Battle Royale mode is a unique take on the genre from within the Call of Duty universe, specifically built and tailored for Call of Duty: Mobile. Up to 100 combatants will fight for survival in a map designed exclusively for the mobile title featuring locations from across the Call of Duty franchise in solos, duos or four-person teams. Players can battle across land, sea and air with vehicles including an ATV, helicopter, and tactical raft, while finding and equipping gear and weapons that span the series.
Players can sign up and pre-register for Call of Duty: Mobile and find the latest intel at www.callofduty.com/mobile, www.youtube.com/callofdutymobile, as well as follow Call of Duty: Mobile on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
