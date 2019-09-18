With Android 10 recently launching for Pixel phones and trickling down to third party OEMs, there are now signs that Android TV 10 may be right around the corner.

Android TV arguably isn’t highest on Google’s priority list. Look no further than I/O 2019, where Android TV wasn’t even mentioned, much less showcased on stage for all to see. That said, Google is clearly not done with their pitch to build a smarter home entertainment platform.

According to representatives at Google, Android TV 10 is currently on track to be released by the end of 2019. In addition to a major software update, developers will be receiving a bit of love in the shape of a new developer kit dubbed ADT-3.

Last year’s ADT-2 package contained a specialized dongle and remote control that weren’t available for consumer purchase. It’s safe to speculate that ADT-3 may contain similar items; however, with 4 years separating the launch of the first and second developer kits, one can only guess there’s a good reason ADT-3 is arriving just one year after its predecessor. Perhaps it has something to do with Google’s recent interest in the gaming industry?

Despite Android TV’s absence from I/O 2019, continued support for the operating system brings along with it many exciting questions: What new features will Google add to its television platform? Will there be new third party hardware to make the most of new features? Will Android TV 10 have any special integration with Stadia, Google’s game streaming service, also set to launch before the end of the year?

We’ll report back once we know more. Until then, what do you hope to see in Android TV 10? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.