The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 + are very expensive phones, and they lack some features of past Samsung devices like a headphone jack and a microSD card slot (on the smaller phone). So surely, these phones are selling slower than previous Samsung phones. Nope! Samsung says the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have moved 1 million units in South Korea faster than any previous launch.

The Note 10 and Note 10+ collectively sold 1 million units as of August 23rd, which is 25 days after launch. Samsung's Galaxy S8 was the previous record holder, reaching 1 million units in 37 days back in 2017. In South Korea, the Galaxy Note 10 costs 1.2 million won ($1,025), and the Note 10+ is 1.5 million won ($1,262).

Samsung says most buyers choose the larger (and more expensive) Note 10+, which accounts for 63% of sales. Samsung only sells the 5G version of the phones in South Korea, making them more expensive than their international counterparts. It's possible sales would have been even higher if Samsung offered an LTE-only model in its home country.