After leaks have shown virtually everything the Pixel 4 has to offer, Netflix doesn't seem to care if someone spots the yet-to-be-unveiled phone on its website. The company has updated its lists of devices supporting HD and HDR10 playback to include a number of new flagships like the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Fold, and Tab S6, plus the Asus ROG Phone II – among them, you'll also find the unreleased Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

Google already confirmed the Pixel 4 back in June, so it's not like its existence is up for debate. Still, you don't often see unannounced devices in another company's support documents, and it's great to know that Google's upcoming flagship will definitely be able to stream Netflix content in the highest possible quality. The Pixel 2 and 3 only received official HD support a while after going on sale, so it wasn't certain whether their successor would get it right away. Other new devices on the list have also only been included after their release date, with the exception of the Galaxy Fold, but that would have been available by now had it not been for the delay while they fixed the display issues.

Here are all the new devices that will support HD Netflix: