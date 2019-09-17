The LineageOS project is busy as always, adding support for more devices and implementing new features. The last time we covered the popular custom ROM, official builds for the OnePlus 6T and 7 Pro arrived, and there have been plenty of additions (or re-additions, in some cases) since then.

In early August, LineageOS halted all builds for Xiaomi devices due to a DMCA claim filed against some proprietary components. It seems the issue has been resolved, because Xiaomi phones are being re-added to the official build roster. Here are all the devices that have been added back already:

Xiaomi Mi A1 (tissot)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (chiron)

Xiaomi Mi 6 (sagit)

Xiaomi Poco F1 (beryllium)

Xiaomi Mi 5s (capricorn)

Xiaomi Mi 8 (dipper)

Xiaomi Mi 5 (gemini)

Xiaomi Mi MIX (lithium)

Xiaomi Mi 5s Plus (natrium)

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S (polaris)

Xiaomi Mi Note 2 (scorpio)

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (jason)

Besides that, the Moto X 2014 and LG G3 have been upgraded from LineageOS 15.1 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) to 16.0 (based on Android 9 Pie):

LG G3 (AT&T) (d850)

LG G3 (T-Mobile) (d851)

LG G3 (International) (d855)

LG G3 (Korea) (f400)

LG G3 (Sprint) (ls990)

LG G3 (Verizon) (vs985)

Motorola Moto X 2014 (victara)

Finally, LineageOS 15.1 builds are ending for the BQ Aquaris X (bardock) and BQ Aquaris X Pro (bardockpro) because the project now deems the 16.0 builds stable enough for daily use. As always, you can find more information about each device's builds by following the links.