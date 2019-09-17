Google Fi made a name for itself because of its transparent pricing. A base fee for unlimited calls and text messages plus pay-as-you-use data, with costs capped at a certain threshold to keep you from breaking the bank. Still, people in need of a lot of data might prefer fixed costs for budgeting reasons, and they'll be pleased to learn that Google now offers a $70 unlimited data plan for a single line.

Like Google Fi's regular plan, the price gets lower when you share it with others. Two and three lines will set you back $60 and $50 per line, respectively, while four to six lines cost $45 per individual user. Keep in mind that these prices exclude taxes and government fees.

The unlimited plan includes 22GB of unthrottled data per line. Google also notes that it may limit videos to 480p to help you eke out more high-speed data before the throttle kicks in, even though only around one percent of its current customers ever reach that amount. Just like Fi's regular plan, the unlimited one also allows you to go online and text at no extra charge in about 200 destinations around the world and gives you free international calls in 50 places. You'll also receive 100GB of Google One storage (which costs $2 on its own), for use with Google Drive, Gmail, and Android backups.

Compared to unlimited plans from other carriers, pricing seems a little high, especially considering the relatively low throttle cap. Fi doesn't lock you into a contract, though, and gives you internet access in way more international locations than others, so if you're traveling a lot, it might just be worth it. On Fi's regular plan, you'll see yourself paying a minimum of $20 for nothing but calls and texting and a maximum of $80 for 6GB or more, but the throttle already kicks in at 15GB here.

To incentivize you to switch, Google is offering 50% off a Pixel 3 or 3 XL when you purchase and activate through Fi, valid through September 18 or until they run out of stock. The company is slated to release its next phone on October 15, so Pixel 3 prices are already dropping across the board without requiring you to switch carriers.