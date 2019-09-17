Adding a bunch of nonsense into a writing assignment to meet the minimum word requirement is no doubt an experience that many of you have endured. Docs is a great word processor overall, and it's an even better one now that Google has just added a live word count.

This is a simple addition that will no doubt make students' lives just a little bit easier. Instead of having to click "Word count" under the Tools tab every time, one can now just check the "Display word count while typing" box to get a live counter on the bottom left of the screen.

The feature won't be live just yet for all of you — it's not for me — but Google says that it will have rolled out to everyone by early October at the very latest. Odds are you'll get it before then, but Google is being conservative with its estimate.