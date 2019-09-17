What happens if you want to watch something on the big screen, but your main source of internet is your phone, and you don't want to max out your available data? That's enough of a problem in India that Google is addressing it with a new Data Saver mode for Android TV, which is now rolling out in India and will come to more regions soon.

The Data Saver mode itself aims to reduce data usage on mobile connections by "up to 3x." There will also be optional data alerts, so you can receive notifications when your TV has run through 100MB, 500MB, or 1GB of data.

In related news, Google is also adding a new feature to its Files app that can help save data usage in some cases. If you want to play media saved on your phone (for example, a camera recording), you can now Cast from the Files app to another device on the same network without using internet data.

Google says the new Data Saver mode will roll out to Android TV devices in India from Xiaomi, TCL, and MarQ by Flipkart "over the coming weeks." The feature is expected to roll out globally sometime after that.