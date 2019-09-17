In April, we received word that Amazon was working on a high definition music streaming service to rival Tidal’s HiFi subscription offering, and after months of waiting, a contender has finally emerged.

Starting today, Amazon Music HD promises listeners access to more than 50 million 16-bit lossless high definition songs sampling at 44.1kHz, or the sound equivalent to tracks found on CDs. Subscribers will also have access to “millions” more 24-bit Ultra HD songs sampling at 192kHz, which is the highest audio quality available in the music industry.

Current subscribers can upgrade to Amazon Music HD for free for 90 days. New subscribers are also welcome to try out the service for a limited 90-day trial. In addition to individual plans, a family package is available, giving up to six users the ability to stream music from one account.

To get started, customers in the US, UK, Germany and Japan can head on over to the Amazon Music page, click on “Try it free,” select which plan best fits your needs, and you’re ready to bask in droves of high def delight.

Following the first 90 days of service, monthly pricing for Amazon Music HD will automatically roll over to whichever tier you selected at the start of your trial:

$12.99 per month for Amazon Prime members on an Amazon Music HD Individual Plan

$14.99 per month for standard Amazon customers on an Amazon Music HD Individual Plan

$19.99 per month for standard Amazon customers on an Amazon Music HD Family Plan

Amazon’s new high definition music streaming options are a welcome addition to the other great benefits found within the Amazon Music app, such as gapless playback and loudness normalization.

