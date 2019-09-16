The Pokémon GO team has announced today that Pokémon GO will receive an update that brings new Pokémon from the Unova region (Pokémon Black and Pokémon White). This update is not live yet, though it should land sometime today. Along with these new Gen 5 Pokémon, players can expect new hatchlings, additional Pokémon for raids, and unique region-specific Pokémon for Asia, Europe, the US, as well as the Western and Eastern hemispheres. New shinies are also expected, and the Unova Stone makes its first appearance, which will allow specific Pokémon to evolve.
It's been three years since Pokémon GO arrived on the Android gaming scene, and while it had a rough start, it would seem that the game has come a long way, and so has a large and dedicated player base. So it makes sense that the developers would bring in new Pokémon from the Unova region to expand the game and keep players busy, and so I'm sure today's update will interest those looking for new Pokémon to collect. Of course, new Pokémon isn't the only change coming with today's update, so if you'd like to read the full feature list, I've pasted it below.
- Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove, Blitzle, and more Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region will be appearing in the wild.
- Spark has been hard at work walking and incubating Eggs for his research and has found that the following Pokémon have started hatching from Eggs!
- 2 km Eggs: Patrat, Lillipup, Purrloin, Pidove
- 5 km Eggs: Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Blitzle, Drilbur, Foongus
- 10 km Eggs: Ferroseed, Klink, Litwick, Golett, Deino
- After tackling dozens of raids head on, Candela has discovered that Lillipup, Patrat, and Klink will be available to challenge in raids! Please note, Trainers, that Klink hasn’t been reported appearing in the wild outside raids.
- Following some travel and meticulous research, Blanche reports that there are some Pokémon that only seem to be appearing in the wild in certain parts of the world! Join us in welcoming them!
- Asia-Pacific: Pansage, the Grass Monkey Pokémon
- Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: Pansear, the High Temp Pokémon
- The Americas and Greenland: Panpour, the Spray Pokémon
- Western hemisphere: Heatmor, the Anteater Pokémon
- Eastern hemisphere: Durant, the Iron Ant Pokémon
- If you’re lucky, you may encounter Shiny Patrat and Shiny Lillipup!
- Introducing the Unova Stone! This black-and-white Evolutionary item will allow certain Pokémon to evolve. Try using it on a Pokémon like Lampent, and see what happens! This item can be obtained from Research Breakthroughs.
As you can see, there are a few new additions coming with today's update for Pokémon GO. The inclusion of new Pokémon from the Unova region as well as the Unova Stone are of course the major highlights of today's update, though there are a few other features in the mix that should easily keep people busy. So make sure to keep your eyes peeled for today's update if you're eager to grab some new Pokémon. As always, if you'd like to install the title, you can do so through the Play Store widget below.
Press Release
Pokémon GO: Pokémon from Unova Region Arrive to Real-World Game
Niantic and The Pokémon Company have announced that Pokémon from the Unova region will soon begin appearing in Pokémon GO along with additional rewards. Starting later today at 1PM PDT, Trainers can encounter Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Purrloin, Pidove, Blitzle and more Pokémon from the Unova region while exploring the world around them. Additionally, Trainers can team up with their friends to challenge Lillipup, Patrat and Klink in Raid Battles. More Pokémon originating from the Unova region will be making their way to Pokémon GO over the weeks and months ahead!
A new trailer celebrating Pokémon from the Unova region arriving to Pokémon GO can be found here.
For more information, check out the full blog post here and copied below for easy reference. A downloadable video and key art can be found here.
- Source:
- Pokémon GO Live
