After a few light leaks, OnePlus is almost ready to take the wraps off its new hardware, and it will do so on two separate dates in three different locations. First up will be an announcement on September 26 in North America (10:30 AM EDT) and India (7 PM IST), and then on October 10 at an event in London (4 PM BST), the European launch will take place.

Since the OnePlus 7 Pro went on sale a little before the standard OnePlus 7, and only the former was available in the US, it would seem like a good bet that the first date will focus on the 7T Pro. The lower-specced 7T would then be expected at the October event, but we don't know any of this for sure. There have also been rumors that the opposite will be true.

The teaser image shared with us calls attention to the 90Hz display with the tagline "smooth like never before," perhaps suggesting that even the smaller phone will have the high refresh rate that so impressed us on the last Pro model. Leaked specs have suggested that both phones will come with the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and an improved triple rear camera setup.

A competition is being held that could see two lucky winners flown to the event in London on October 10. If you're from North America or Europe, you can enter on the OnePlus Community site.