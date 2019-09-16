The recently-announced Nokia 7.2 has a lot going for it considering its modest $350 MSRP: a 48-megapixel primary camera, 128 gigabytes of internal storage, and Android 9 Pie with an upgrade to Android 10 guaranteed thanks to its Android One software. If you're enticed, you can get in line to get your hands on one now at B&H.

You can reserve the phone in either a charcoal or unique cyan finish. In addition to its headlining features, it's also got USB-C, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and four gigs of RAM — pretty standard components for a midrange device in 2019. Being an Android One device, it's guaranteed two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

The 7.2 has also appeared on Best Buy's site, but you can't order it yet — it just says the phone is "coming soon." Mosey over to B&H if you want to call dibs on one as soon as possible.