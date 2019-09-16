Welcome to the last week of summer! As you mourn the decline of daylight hours, console yourself with some deals. This week, we've got a great price on Amazon's new Echo Show 5, plus money off the Anker Nebula Capsule, a cool wireless charger, and more.

Echo Show 5: $65 ($25 off)

Echo Show 5 — $64.99, $25 off (Amazon)

Assuming you're familiar with Amazon's Echo Show, you know what you're getting into with the Show 5. It's all the Alexa tricks you're familiar with, but in a smaller five-inch package better suited to countertops with limited real estate. It's usually 90 bucks, but it's back down to $65 at Amazon.

Anker Nebula Capsule: $250 ($50 off)

Anker Nebula Capsule — $249.99, $50 off (Amazon)

Last spring, Corbin called Anker's Nebula Capsule the best portable projector. It's solidly constructed, has great battery life, and runs Android — so you don't necessarily have to attach an HDMI dongle to watch a movie. It's since been improved upon by the Capsule II, but that sucker costs almost $600. The original model is normally $300, and it's even cheaper now, at $250 on Amazon.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $179 ($70 off)

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — $179 with coupon, $70 off (B&H)

Ring is up there with Nest as one of the better-known smart camera brands. It's owned by Amazon and has had its share of controversies, but it's still got plenty of proponents. If you're one of 'em, dig Video Doorbell Pro: it's got a 1080p camera with a 160-degree field of view, plus night vision. You can get one at B&H for $179 today, $70 off its usual price.

Amazon Cloud Cam: $90 ($30 off)

Amazon Cloud Cam — $89.99, about $30 off (Amazon)

Speaking of Amazon, the company also makes cameras that aren't Ring-branded, like the Cloud Cam. It's a 1080p indoor security camera that can detect sounds like breaking glass, crying babies, and barking dogs to send you push notifications. It's also got two-way audio, so you can tell your dog to hush or yell at an intruder while you're at work. Normally about $120, you can pick one up for $89.99 right now on Amazon.

Lecone fabric wireless charger: $13 ($5 off)

Lecone fabric wireless charger — $12.99 with coupon, $5 off (Amazon)

Wireless chargers, ideally, should be easy on the eyes. This standing model by Lecone certainly fits that bill, with an inviting fabric-covered charging surface. It'll push up to 10 watts to compatible phones (mostly ones manufactured by Samsung — a lot of others will only pull five watts). With coupon code 4WEB5O53, you can nab one for just $12.99 on Amazon.