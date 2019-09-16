Stylish, ultracompact 14" convertible laptop powered by a choice of Intel Core processors, and featuring a NanoEdge display and 360° ErgoLift hinge

KEY POINTS

Powerful performance: Powered by up to an Intel Core i7 CPU with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage

Combining portability with ergonomics: Compact, precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis with 360° ErgoLift hinge for comfortable typing

Immersive audiovisuals: Narrow-bezel 14ʺ NanoEdge display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, paired with high-quality side-mounted stereo speakers

TAIPEI, Taiwan, September 12, 2019 — ASUS Chromebook Flip C433, announced today, is a compact and powerful 14-inch convertible laptop with a stylish, precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis. ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors with up to 8GB of RAM, and features up to 128GB of solid-state eMMC storage. The four-sided slim-bezel NanoEdge design gives it an incredible 85% screen-to-body ratio, and allows it to fit a 14-inch panel into a 13-inch chassis. For enhanced entertainment, ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 also features a pair of high-quality sidemounted stereo speakers for crystal-clear audio.

Powerful performance

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 can be specified with a powerful Intel Core i7-8500Y processor with up to 8GB of memory, and features up to 128GB of eMMC storage that can be supplemented by up to 2TB of microSD storage. In terms of wireless capabilities, ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 includes dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) for reliable and stable connections, as well as Bluetooth® 4.0 connectivity for accessories. In addition to the standard USB Type-A port, there are two USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) ports for data transfers, connections to external displays, and power delivery. The long-lasting 48Wh battery runs for up to 10 hours on a charge, reducing the need to search for power outlets when on the go. With the speed, simplicity and security provided by the Chrome operating system, ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is the perfect device to deal with multitasking tasks, education or entertainment, with support for millions of Android™ applications in every imaginable genre available on the Google Play Store. ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 also includes a free 12-month 100GB Google One cloud storage account. Combining portability with ergonomics. The compact ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features a precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis finished with elegant diamond-cut anodized edges, measuring 16.5 mm thin and weighing 1.5 kg. The four-sided NanoEdge design enables its 14-inch FHD display to fit into a chassis that's as small as most 13-inch laptops, giving it a more compact footprint. The precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge on ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle, allowing it to be instantly flipped for work in laptop mode, presenting slides in stand mode, sharing content in tent mode, watching a movie in tablet mode — or anything in between. In addition, the hinge lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when

the display is rotated into laptop mode. The full-size backlit keyboard has an impressive 1.4 mm key travel, making typing more comfortable and

more accurate. Additional control is provided by the large touchpad with palm rejection technology and multitouch gesture support.

Immersive audiovisuals

Users can enjoy a more immersive viewing experience with the four-sided NanoEdge display, thanks to 5.5 mm-thin side bezels and an 85% screen-to-body ratio. Dual stereo speakers situated along the sides of the laptop provide high-fidelity audio; the extra-large resonant chambers enabling clear and powerful audio delivery whether no matter whether Chromebook is used in laptop, tablet, or any other modes.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 will be available from mid October in the UK. It will be available from the ASUS eshop and online retailers. Prices will start from £499. Please contact your local ASUS

representative for further information.

PRESS CONTACTS

Nathaniel Ayling

UK PR Manager

[email protected]

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Global Press Room: http://press.asus.com

ASUS Global Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/asus

ASUS Global Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asus

SPECIFICATIONS

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433

Operating system: Chrome OS

Processor: Intel® Core™ m3-8100Y Processor 4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz

Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics

Storage: eMMC:64G

Memory: LPDDR3 4GB

Display: 14" FHD 1920x1080, wide 178° viewing angle

Networking: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac); Bluetooth® 5.0

Touchscreen: Yes

I/O ports: 2 x USB Type-C™ (Full function); 1 x USB Type-A; 1 x Combo stereo headphone/mic jack; 1 x Micro SD Card

Webcam: HD Camera

Keyboard: Backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel

Battery: 3-cell, 48W Li-ion Polymer

Dimensions: 321.7 x 208 x 16.9 mm

Weight: 1.5 kg

About ASUS

ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers, and driven to become the most-admired innovative leading technology enterprise. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 prestigious awards every day in 2018 and ranked as one of Forbes’ Global 2000 Top Regarded Companies, Thomson Reuters’ Top 100 Global Tech Leaders and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.