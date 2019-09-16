Asus's Flip line is well-liked among the Chromebook faithful: Corbin gave both the C302 and C434 glowing reviews. This fall, the family is getting a new member in the Flip C433: a 14-incher with a squared-off design that looks more than a little like the Pixelbook's.
The C433 shares a lot with the C434, including its slim bezels (which Asus calls "NanoEdge" display — why not?), port selection, and processor and RAM options. Its base model has more storage, though, at 64 gigs instead of 32, and it's just a hair larger and heavier. But the main differentiator is its design, which is more modern, sporting a squarer body that should lend itself better to tablet-style use.
Specs
|Processor
|Intel Core m3-8100Y (upgradable to Core i7)
|RAM
|4 GB (upgradable to 8)
|Storage
|64 GB (upgradable to 128)
|Display
|14" 1080p touchscreen
|Battery
|48 Wh, "up to 10 hours"
|Size
|321.7 x 208 x 16.9 mm (12.67 x 8.19 0.67")
|Weight
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Price
|Starting at £499
UK customers will be able to get their hands on the C433 starting in mid-October; the base model will run £499. Stateside pricing and availability are yet to be announced.
Press Release
Announcing the New ASUS Chromebook Flip C433
Stylish, ultracompact 14" convertible laptop powered by a choice of Intel Core processors, and featuring a NanoEdge display and 360° ErgoLift hinge
KEY POINTS
- Powerful performance: Powered by up to an Intel Core i7 CPU with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage
- Combining portability with ergonomics: Compact, precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis with 360° ErgoLift hinge for comfortable typing
- Immersive audiovisuals: Narrow-bezel 14ʺ NanoEdge display with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, paired with high-quality side-mounted stereo speakers
TAIPEI, Taiwan, September 12, 2019 — ASUS Chromebook Flip C433, announced today, is a compact and powerful 14-inch convertible laptop with a stylish, precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis. ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is powered by the latest Intel® Core™ processors with up to 8GB of RAM, and features up to 128GB of solid-state eMMC storage. The four-sided slim-bezel NanoEdge design gives it an incredible 85% screen-to-body ratio, and allows it to fit a 14-inch panel into a 13-inch chassis. For enhanced entertainment, ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 also features a pair of high-quality sidemounted stereo speakers for crystal-clear audio.
Powerful performance
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 can be specified with a powerful Intel Core i7-8500Y processor with up to 8GB of memory, and features up to 128GB of eMMC storage that can be supplemented by up to 2TB of microSD storage. In terms of wireless capabilities, ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 includes dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) for reliable and stable connections, as well as Bluetooth® 4.0 connectivity for accessories. In addition to the standard USB Type-A port, there are two USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) ports for data transfers, connections to external displays, and power delivery. The long-lasting 48Wh battery runs for up to 10 hours on a charge, reducing the need to search for power outlets when on the go. With the speed, simplicity and security provided by the Chrome operating system, ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is the perfect device to deal with multitasking tasks, education or entertainment, with support for millions of Android™ applications in every imaginable genre available on the Google Play Store. ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 also includes a free 12-month 100GB Google One cloud storage account. Combining portability with ergonomics. The compact ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features a precision-crafted aluminum-alloy chassis finished with elegant diamond-cut anodized edges, measuring 16.5 mm thin and weighing 1.5 kg. The four-sided NanoEdge design enables its 14-inch FHD display to fit into a chassis that's as small as most 13-inch laptops, giving it a more compact footprint. The precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge on ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle, allowing it to be instantly flipped for work in laptop mode, presenting slides in stand mode, sharing content in tent mode, watching a movie in tablet mode — or anything in between. In addition, the hinge lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when
the display is rotated into laptop mode. The full-size backlit keyboard has an impressive 1.4 mm key travel, making typing more comfortable and
more accurate. Additional control is provided by the large touchpad with palm rejection technology and multitouch gesture support.
Immersive audiovisuals
Users can enjoy a more immersive viewing experience with the four-sided NanoEdge display, thanks to 5.5 mm-thin side bezels and an 85% screen-to-body ratio. Dual stereo speakers situated along the sides of the laptop provide high-fidelity audio; the extra-large resonant chambers enabling clear and powerful audio delivery whether no matter whether Chromebook is used in laptop, tablet, or any other modes.
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 will be available from mid October in the UK. It will be available from the ASUS eshop and online retailers. Prices will start from £499. Please contact your local ASUS
representative for further information.
PRESS CONTACTS
Nathaniel Ayling
UK PR Manager
[email protected]
NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS Global Press Room: http://press.asus.com
ASUS Global Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/asus
ASUS Global Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/asus
SPECIFICATIONS
ASUS Chromebook Flip C433
Operating system: Chrome OS
Processor: Intel® Core™ m3-8100Y Processor 4M Cache, up to 3.40 GHz
Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics
Storage: eMMC:64G
Memory: LPDDR3 4GB
Display: 14" FHD 1920x1080, wide 178° viewing angle
Networking: Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac); Bluetooth® 5.0
Touchscreen: Yes
I/O ports: 2 x USB Type-C™ (Full function); 1 x USB Type-A; 1 x Combo stereo headphone/mic jack; 1 x Micro SD Card
Webcam: HD Camera
Keyboard: Backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel
Battery: 3-cell, 48W Li-ion Polymer
Dimensions: 321.7 x 208 x 16.9 mm
Weight: 1.5 kg
About ASUS
ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards, PCs, monitors, graphics cards and routers, and driven to become the most-admired innovative leading technology enterprise. With a global workforce that includes more than 5,000 R&D professionals, ASUS leads the industry through cutting-edge design and innovations made to create the most ubiquitous, intelligent, heartfelt and joyful smart life for everyone. Inspired by the In Search of Incredible brand spirit, ASUS won more than 11 prestigious awards every day in 2018 and ranked as one of Forbes’ Global 2000 Top Regarded Companies, Thomson Reuters’ Top 100 Global Tech Leaders and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies.
Comments