Welcome, all, to another round of app sales. It's a brand new week, so here you are. Sorry about last week's upset in schedule — my internet went down on Wednesday and I forgot about Friday's (I had family in town). Thank you to Matt for covering at least one those.
Free
Apps
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Into the Sky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Italian Trivia - Quiz Italiano $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sausage Color $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Burger Store 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Exo Pexo Smart Shape Sorter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Mandarin - HSK 4 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lucky shot - Cannon aim PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NEW Logic & Math Puzzles PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cash Knight Duo Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Castle Battle - Castle Defense Multiplayer Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Traffix $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flatty - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Currency Converter Easily Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
- Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bird Mail Email App $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sunshine Acres $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Other Side: Tower of Souls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
- AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
