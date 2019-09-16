Welcome, all, to another round of app sales. It's a brand new week, so here you are. Sorry about last week's upset in schedule — my internet went down on Wednesday and I forgot about Friday's (I had family in town). Thank you to Matt for covering at least one those.

Free

Apps

  1. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Into the Sky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Italian Trivia - Quiz Italiano $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Sausage Color $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Burger Store 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Exo Pexo Smart Shape Sorter $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. I Monster:Roguelike RPG Legends,Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Learn Mandarin - HSK 4 Hero $9.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Lucky shot - Cannon aim PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. NEW Logic & Math Puzzles PRO 2019 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Zombie Avengers:(Dreamsky)Stickman War Z $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Angel Fish: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Cash Knight Duo Special $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Castle Battle - Castle Defense Multiplayer Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Deadly Traps Premium - Adventure of Hell $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Devil Twins: Super VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Epic Animal - Move to Box Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Traffix $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Penguins 3D Pro Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. 3D Stonehenge Pro lwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Still Life 3D Livewallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Flatty - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Currency Converter Easily Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. Plant Identifier $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. WhatsMock Pro (Ad-Free) - Prank chat $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Bird Mail Email App $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Moon Writer Pro Key $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Car Expenses Pro (Manager) $6.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. WiFi Router Manager(No Ad) - Who is on My WiFi? $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Castro Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Skit Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Lemegeton Master Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $6.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Sunshine Acres $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. I.F.O $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. The Other Side: Tower of Souls $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Age of Civilizations $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. AWAKENING HORROR 1-5 $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Tomb Hunter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days