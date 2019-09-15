Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a quality indie adventure game themed around running a small-town Sheriff department, a new Slender Man release, and an adorable food-themed puzzle game. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

This Is the Police 2

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out Now] This Is the Police 2 is coming to Android, and you can pre-register right now

This Is the Police 2 is an indie simulation adventure game and the sequel to This Is the Police. This time around you'll play the part of a sheriff tasked with keeping order at his station and in town. This means some tough decisions lay ahead, just like in real life, so expect a gritty game where corruption and lies may be the key to success.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Slender Man Dark Forest

AGaming+ is well known for its plethora of horror games, and it would seem the dev has finally embraced the popularity of the fictional supernatural character Slender Man with the release of Slender Man Dark Forest. It will be your job to survive in a haunted forest by searching out five lost records, but of course, this won't come easy since Slender Man will hunt you down the entire time.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

inbento

Afterburn's inbento is a stylish brain teaser centered around the art of cooking. There are 100+ pattern-matching puzzles to explore, and the textless story offers a lot of warmth through the game's slick animations. The entire title is inspired by Japanese aesthetics and bento cuisine, so if you dig Asian cultures, this is the game for you.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

AntVentor: Free Demo

AntVentor is a gorgeous photo-realistic point and click adventure game that's been available on Android for some time, but just this week a free demo popped up on the Play Store. Now interested parties can check out the game without going out of pocket. Mainly, you'll get to play as an ant who is trying to fix a mistake anyway that he can. Like most adventure games there are many humorous conversations to take part in, and you can even skip the longer dialogs if you'd like to get on with the gameplay.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Leaf Blower 3D

Now that Fall is almost here it makes sense that an arcade game built around blowing leaves has landed on the Play Store. During the summer we saw many grass mowing games, and so I'm sure this won't be the last leaf blowing game before the year is out. The one-touch controls allow the game to remain accessible, and there's a good bit of satisfaction derived from the mechanic of blowing leaves. Essentially you'll control a blower to clear each of the game's platforms, and since there are over 100 platforms to clear, players should be busy for a good while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Automaton

Automaton is an educational game centered around teaching the basics of programming and C family syntax. You'll play the part of a factory worker tasked with programming a robot with simple tasks. The cool part is that you'll actually program this robot to perform these tasks, which is where the educational aspect comes into play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

99 dead pirates

99 dead pirates looks great in action and offers a deep combat system, which is all well and good because you're going to spend the majority of your time slashing away at the many enemies in the game. Death is a constant, so you'll have to perform the same actions over and over again to slowly advance, which can get annoying, but if you play in short bursts, the grind is much more palatable.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Reckless Shopper

Reckless Shopper should fulfill every child's dream of knocking over products by sweeping their arm through the shelves of stores. In order to perform this action, you'll have to control your character's arm to ensure that it's always aligned with the shelves you're knocking products off of, which grows more and more difficult as you advance. This is a goofy game, but there's something very satisfying about it, so make sure you don't miss out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Hand Guillotine

Hand Guillotine is a casual game where you'll shove your hand into many different guillotines to earn in-game currency. Of course, you'll have to ensure that your hand doesn't get cut off, which means your timing will have to be perfect, and that's really all there is to it. This is a casual release, after all, so is best played in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Prison Planet

Prison-building simulation games may be a niche genre, but at least there are a few options out there for those that enjoy these sort of titles. Prison Planet is a new contender on the scene, and it's currently in early access. The goal of the game is to build your very own intergalactic space-prison so that you can collect as many unique aliens as possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $8.99

Play God!

Play God is a puzzle game that resembles the classic puzzler Sokoban, thanks to the way you have to move boxes around the gameboard. Of course, this release offers adorable graphics and an interesting theme where you fill the role of god as he restores peace through his travels. Of course, the devil quickly shows up, which is what will make these sliding puzzles so challenging, thanks to his many evil minions.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Lights On! - slide puzzle

Lights On! - slide puzzle is just that, a sliding tile puzzler where you have to join separate segments of pipes to complete each stage. There are over 1000 stages to explore, and there are party levels for those searching out something extra. Basically, this is a casual puzzle game with bright graphics and intuitive gameplay. Just watch out for the title's aggressive monetization.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot-

For those that are unaware, Captain Tsubasa is a famous manga series from Japan, and so the release of Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot is a branded title that's centered around the theme of the manga, soccer. Not only will you be able to relive the story of Captain Tsubasa, but you'll get to play an enjoyable soccer game too. Sadly it would appear that a few players have had issues with the game loading properly, but I'm sure the dev will get it sorted.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $79.99

Ceres M

Ceres M is a free-to-play RPG that comes from an unknown developer, and of course, the trailer doesn't actually show any gameplay. It seems clear that the devs don't want people to know how the game plays, and so explain very little of what you can expect from the title in the Play Store description. The real secret is that the game is stuffed full of in-app purchases, and of course, the dungeon drop rates are abysmal. It's almost like the game was designed to annoy players until they pay to advance. But nah, that's just silly, an unknown dev would never do that.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $89.99

Second Galaxy

Second Galaxy is a space MMO that combines RPG and SLG elements into an open-world sci-fi game that sports 4,961 galaxies. It plays much like an Eve Online clone, and with Eve Echoes right around the corner, it makes sense that the devs for Second Galaxy would want to beat its competitor to release. Now that the game's servers are live, reviews are mostly positive, though I'm wary of the title's monetization. It would also appear that much of the gameplay is automated, so really you'll play this like an idle tapping game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Ulala: Idle Adventure

Ulala: Idle Adventure is just that, and idle tapper where you'll set out on an adventure during the Stone Age. Much like any idle RPG of this nature, you'll spend the majority of your time managing resources, though there is an option to play with friends, so that's kind of cool. Just watch out for the heavy monetization, as this is a free-to-play game after all.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Penguin's Isle

Penguin's Isle is a slightly older release that we've yet to cover, and thanks to its interesting graphics, I couldn't resist pointing it out. The primary goal of the game is to collect penguins, but in order to do this, you'll have to build specific habitats to appease their needs. There's a variety of arctic animals in the game, and each one is adorable. The soothing music also helps to round out this title, which is why it's such a great collection game to relax with after a long day at work, though the game is heavily monetized, so that's a big downside to an otherwise charming release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Million Lords: Real-time Strategy

Million Lords: Real-time Strategy has already racked up over 100k installs during its early access, but now that the game is officially available for all, you can expect the same strategic gameplay demoed during its early access. More or less this is a title that plays similarly to Game of War, though the graphics hardly compare while the in-app purchases surely do.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $114.99

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.