It would appear that mobile games with high refresh rates are becoming more and more popular now that there's a slew of Android devices out there that support 90-120fps. For the uninitiated, the higher the refresh rate for a game, the better it looks in action, which is why gamers are often concerned with refresh rates. Of course, it's difficult to keep track of the many phones that support high framerates, so in this roundup, I'll first go into the devices available and which ones stand above the crowd. Then I'll list out some of the standout games that support high frame rates, and after that, you'll find a full list of supported Android games. Essentially this is a roundup of everything to do with the games and devices that support high refresh rates, compiled by yours truly.



Phones

The first notable phone to support higher refresh rates on Android was the Razer Phone released in 2017, with the followup Razer Phone 2 released in 2018. Of course, after the first Razer phone was announced, many manufacturers jumped on the bandwagon with their own gaming-centric interpretations. ASUS is one such manufacturer with the ROG Phone and ROG Phone 2. Of course OnePlus offers the 7 Pro with a 90hz screen. But that's not all. There's the ZTE nubia Red Magic 3 as well as Sharp's Aquos R3. There are also rumors that the Pixel 4 will sport a 90hz screen, which should really bring a lot of attention to higher refresh rates in apps and games once it's released.

As you can see, there's a solid selection of high refresh rate phones available on the market or coming soon, though many of them will be hard to come by in the West. Another issue is that a lot of these devices sport gaming-centric add-ons, like controllers or coolers, and many of the designs used leave a lot to be desired thanks to a tired gaming aesthetic. Razer embraces this with its LED logo, and the ROG line is one of the worst offenders with odd shapes that are extremely bulky. Luckily this bulkiness stems from the large batteries used, so at least you know you can count on long gaming sessions with many of the device's available.

As it stands, I'd say the OnePlus 7 Pro reigns supreme as the best device that supports high refresh rates, thanks to the fact it wasn't built with a focus on gaming. It's more a phone for everyday use that just so happens to support a 90hz screen, and while Razer and ASUS offer higher refresh rates in a few devices, the hardware often leaves a lot to be desired. Of course, if you'd rather go all-in on a gaming-centric phone for the highest refresh rates available, the Razer Phone 2 and upcoming ROG Phone 2 are your best choices.

Featured Games

Since there are 174 games that support high refresh rates on Android, I figured it might be a good idea to detail a few of the standouts. Below you'll find 10 of the better games pulled from today's full list (at the bottom of the page) that should appeal to a wide range of gamers no matter their preferred genres.

RAYSTORM

I wanted to start this list with a game that contains a lot of action. So what better title to choose than a lively top-down shooter? During the PS1 years, Raystorm was my favorite shoot 'em up on the platform, and it thankfully runs great on Android, plus, controller support is included. So if you're looking for something to show off your high refresh rate device that's also a blast to play, Raystorm is where I would start. There's nothing quite like dodging bullets at 120fps.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Alto's Odyssey

I think at this point everyone should be familiar with Alto's Odyssey. Its casual endless running gameplay is just as great as ever, especially when playing on a high framerate device, and the gorgeous landscapes and weather effects add an excellent level of polish that simply can't be beaten. Plus, there's a free play mode for those that would rather relax with the title instead of completing one task after another. This one's a solid all-arounder, so if you've yet to play, make sure to check it out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is a premium RPG created out of the PC and console title Final Fantasy XV. It may be a little more streamlined than its predecessor, but these changes actually lend themselves well to gaming on a mobile device. This title is literally a pocket-sized version of the Final Fantasy XV, and it has been executed excellently and is well worth the asking price. So if you're looking for a quality RPG that can be played at a high frame rate, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is the top choice in my opinion.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an awesome hack and slash platformer that includes excellent graphics and a premium price point. The game supports physical controllers, and you can even test out the gameplay without going out of pocket since the first act is offered for free. Reviews have remained positive following its original release on the Apple App Store in 2018, and rest assured the Android port looks and plays just as well as it does on iOS.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece

Vainglory

MOBA games have really come into their own on mobile, though Vainglory still remains the king. If it weren't for the slightly slower pace and 3-on-3 battles, you might think you're playing League of Legends. The graphics and varied characters are fantastic, and leveling up through the 20-minute matches will feel familiar to genre veterans, though if you are looking for something a little different, Arena of Valor is a quality competitor, and it also supports high refresh rates, just like Vainglory.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

SHADOWGUN LEGENDS - FPS PvP and Coop Shooting Game

Shadowgun Legends is a first-person shooter that was built with a focus on PvP and co-op gameplay. It plays a lot like a mobile version of Destiny thanks to its inclusion of a social hub for grouping as well as a bunch of co-op missions and PvP content. It's free-to-play release, which means there are in-app purchases, though the majority of in-game items are cosmetic-only, which makes this one of the better first-person shooters currently available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Oddmar

Oddmar is a gorgeous platformer from the devs of Leo's Fortune, and it improves on everything about that wonderful title with a more fleshed out platforming experience that controls incredibly well with touch controls or a physical controller. You can play through the first chapter of the game for free to get a feel for its mechanics, and if you like what you see, you can purchase the entirety of the title through a single in-app purchase. As one of the better-looking platformers available on Android, you better believe it looks great in action when played on a high refresh rate device.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Oceanhorn

Oceanhorn is often labeled as a Zelda-like, and thanks to its beautiful graphics and adventure-based gameplay, I'd say this label holds water. One downside is that this is a short game that can be beaten in around 10 hours, though the journey is well worth the asking price. So if you require a game that scratches the Zelda itch, Oceanhorn is indeed what you should be playing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.49 a piece

Minecraft

Minecraft is another title that hardly needs an introduction. The game's basically a global phenomenon, and it's voxel-based survival gameplay features tons of building mechanics that should appeal to any LEGO fan, and of course, you can play with a partner locally over a LAN connection, or even jump into an online server by connecting through an IP address. For the most part, this is a sandbox affair, so you are free to do as you please, whether you want to jump into the Survival mode or dive into a Creative session.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Gear.Club - True Racing

Gear.club is a semi-realistic racing game in the vein of Gran Turismo or Forza, with a surprising amount of polish for the real-life licensed cars. The interface and tracks are more sim than racer (even if the mobile controls don't allow for too much difficulty), and there's a huge focus on car customization with various enthusiast parts and upgrades. The only problem is that this game would be much higher on this list if it weren't for its hefty in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $159.99

All Games

Here I have listed out 174 games that support high refresh rate devices, and while both Razer and ASUS offer their own lists of supported games, so far there isn't any one place that compiles them both, so that's what I've done, while linking to each and every game (yes, that took a while). I've also dug up a few other titles from a couple of different sources, so as far as I know, this should be the most comprehensive and up-to-date list of high refresh rate Android games currently available, so go ahead and dig in.