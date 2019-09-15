It would appear that mobile games with high refresh rates are becoming more and more popular now that there's a slew of Android devices out there that support 90-120fps. For the uninitiated, the higher the refresh rate for a game, the better it looks in action, which is why gamers are often concerned with refresh rates. Of course, it's difficult to keep track of the many phones that support high framerates, so in this roundup, I'll first go into the devices available and which ones stand above the crowd. Then I'll list out some of the standout games that support high frame rates, and after that, you'll find a full list of supported Android games. Essentially this is a roundup of everything to do with the games and devices that support high refresh rates, compiled by yours truly.

Phones

The first notable phone to support higher refresh rates on Android was the Razer Phone released in 2017, with the followup Razer Phone 2 released in 2018. Of course, after the first Razer phone was announced, many manufacturers jumped on the bandwagon with their own gaming-centric interpretations. ASUS is one such manufacturer with the ROG Phone and ROG Phone 2. Of course OnePlus offers the 7 Pro with a 90hz screen. But that's not all. There's the ZTE nubia Red Magic 3 as well as Sharp's Aquos R3. There are also rumors that the Pixel 4 will sport a 90hz screen, which should really bring a lot of attention to higher refresh rates in apps and games once it's released.

As you can see, there's a solid selection of high refresh rate phones available on the market or coming soon, though many of them will be hard to come by in the West. Another issue is that a lot of these devices sport gaming-centric add-ons, like controllers or coolers, and many of the designs used leave a lot to be desired thanks to a tired gaming aesthetic. Razer embraces this with its LED logo, and the ROG line is one of the worst offenders with odd shapes that are extremely bulky. Luckily this bulkiness stems from the large batteries used, so at least you know you can count on long gaming sessions with many of the device's available.

As it stands, I'd say the OnePlus 7 Pro reigns supreme as the best device that supports high refresh rates, thanks to the fact it wasn't built with a focus on gaming. It's more a phone for everyday use that just so happens to support a 90hz screen, and while Razer and ASUS offer higher refresh rates in a few devices, the hardware often leaves a lot to be desired. Of course, if you'd rather go all-in on a gaming-centric phone for the highest refresh rates available, the Razer Phone 2 and upcoming ROG Phone 2 are your best choices.


OnePlus 7 Pro

1440 x 3120 pixels / 90hz screen


Razer Phone 2

1440 x 2560 pixels / 120hz screen


ASUS Rog Phone

2160 x 1080 pixels / 90hz screen


ASUS Rog Phone 2

1080 x 2340 pixels / 120hz screen


Nubia Red Magic 3

1080 x 2340 pixels / 90hz screen


Aquos R3

3120 x 1440 pixels / 120hz screen

Featured Games

Since there are 174 games that support high refresh rates on Android, I figured it might be a good idea to detail a few of the standouts. Below you'll find 10 of the better games pulled from today's full list (at the bottom of the page) that should appeal to a wide range of gamers no matter their preferred genres.

RAYSTORM

I wanted to start this list with a game that contains a lot of action. So what better title to choose than a lively top-down shooter? During the PS1 years, Raystorm was my favorite shoot 'em up on the platform, and it thankfully runs great on Android, plus, controller support is included. So if you're looking for something to show off your high refresh rate device that's also a blast to play, Raystorm is where I would start. There's nothing quite like dodging bullets at 120fps.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Alto's Odyssey

I think at this point everyone should be familiar with Alto's Odyssey. Its casual endless running gameplay is just as great as ever, especially when playing on a high framerate device, and the gorgeous landscapes and weather effects add an excellent level of polish that simply can't be beaten. Plus, there's a free play mode for those that would rather relax with the title instead of completing one task after another. This one's a solid all-arounder, so if you've yet to play, make sure to check it out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is a premium RPG created out of the PC and console title Final Fantasy XV. It may be a little more streamlined than its predecessor, but these changes actually lend themselves well to gaming on a mobile device. This title is literally a pocket-sized version of the Final Fantasy XV, and it has been executed excellently and is well worth the asking price. So if you're looking for a quality RPG that can be played at a high frame rate, Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition is the top choice in my opinion.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Grimvalor

Grimvalor is an awesome hack and slash platformer that includes excellent graphics and a premium price point. The game supports physical controllers, and you can even test out the gameplay without going out of pocket since the first act is offered for free. Reviews have remained positive following its original release on the Apple App Store in 2018, and rest assured the Android port looks and plays just as well as it does on iOS.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $6.99 a piece

Vainglory

MOBA games have really come into their own on mobile, though Vainglory still remains the king. If it weren't for the slightly slower pace and 3-on-3 battles, you might think you're playing League of Legends. The graphics and varied characters are fantastic, and leveling up through the 20-minute matches will feel familiar to genre veterans, though if you are looking for something a little different, Arena of Valor is a quality competitor, and it also supports high refresh rates, just like Vainglory.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

SHADOWGUN LEGENDS - FPS PvP and Coop Shooting Game

Shadowgun Legends is a first-person shooter that was built with a focus on PvP and co-op gameplay. It plays a lot like a mobile version of Destiny thanks to its inclusion of a social hub for grouping as well as a bunch of co-op missions and PvP content. It's free-to-play release, which means there are in-app purchases, though the majority of in-game items are cosmetic-only, which makes this one of the better first-person shooters currently available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

Oddmar

Oddmar is a gorgeous platformer from the devs of Leo's Fortune, and it improves on everything about that wonderful title with a more fleshed out platforming experience that controls incredibly well with touch controls or a physical controller. You can play through the first chapter of the game for free to get a feel for its mechanics, and if you like what you see, you can purchase the entirety of the title through a single in-app purchase. As one of the better-looking platformers available on Android, you better believe it looks great in action when played on a high refresh rate device.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Oceanhorn

Oceanhorn is often labeled as a Zelda-like, and thanks to its beautiful graphics and adventure-based gameplay, I'd say this label holds water. One downside is that this is a short game that can be beaten in around 10 hours, though the journey is well worth the asking price. So if you require a game that scratches the Zelda itch, Oceanhorn is indeed what you should be playing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $5.49 a piece

Minecraft

Minecraft is another title that hardly needs an introduction. The game's basically a global phenomenon, and it's voxel-based survival gameplay features tons of building mechanics that should appeal to any LEGO fan, and of course, you can play with a partner locally over a LAN connection, or even jump into an online server by connecting through an IP address. For the most part, this is a sandbox affair, so you are free to do as you please, whether you want to jump into the Survival mode or dive into a Creative session.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

Gear.Club - True Racing

Gear.club is a semi-realistic racing game in the vein of Gran Turismo or Forza, with a surprising amount of polish for the real-life licensed cars. The interface and tracks are more sim than racer (even if the mobile controls don't allow for too much difficulty), and there's a huge focus on car customization with various enthusiast parts and upgrades. The only problem is that this game would be much higher on this list if it weren't for its hefty in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $159.99

All Games

Here I have listed out 174 games that support high refresh rate devices, and while both Razer and ASUS offer their own lists of supported games, so far there isn't any one place that compiles them both, so that's what I've done, while linking to each and every game (yes, that took a while). I've also dug up a few other titles from a couple of different sources, so as far as I know, this should be the most comprehensive and up-to-date list of high refresh rate Android games currently available, so go ahead and dig in.

  1. 1945 Air Forces - 120fps
  2. Ace Force: Joint Combat - 120fps
  3. Airline Commander - 120fps
  4. Alto's Adventure - 120fps
  5. Alto's Odyssey - 120fps
  6. Arena of Valor - 120fps
  7. ARK: Survival Evolved - 120fps
  8. Arma Mobile Ops - 120fps
  9. Armajet - 120fps
  10. Assassins Creed Rebellion - 120fps
  11. Auto Chess - 120fps
  12. Badland Brawl - 120fps
  13. Ballz - 120fps
  14. Batman: The Enemy Within - 120fps
  15. Battlejack: Blackjack RPG - 120fps
  16. Battlelands Royale - 120fps
  17. Bendy in Nightmare Run - 120fps
  18. Big Shot Boxing - 120fps
  19. Blade Bound - 120fps
  20. Bleach Brave Souls - 120fps
  21. Boggle With Friends: Word Game - 120fps
  22. Bomb Squad - 120fps
  23. Bombastic Brothers - 120fps
  24. Brawl Stars - ~90fps
  25. Breakneck - 120fps
  26. Bullet Force - 120fps
  27. Bullet League - 120fps
  28. Bust-A-Move Journey - 120fps
  29. Card Thief - 120fps
  30. Caterzillar - 120fps
  31. CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars - 120fps
  32. Chameleon Run - 120fps
  33. Chilly Snow - 120fps
  34. Cover Fire - 120fps
  35. CSR Racing 2 - 120fps
  36. DARIUSBURST -SP- - 120fps
  37. Darkness Rises - 120fps
  38. Dead Trigger 2 - 120fps
  39. Deer Hunter 2018 - 120fps
  40. Deus Ex Go - 120fps
  41. Dokdo - 120fps
  42. Don't Starve - 120fps
  43. Don't Starve: Shipwrecked - 120fps
  44. DOTA Underlords - 60fps-120fps
  45. Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle - 120fps
  46. Dragon Ball Legends - 120fps
  47. Dub Dash - 120fps
  48. Durango: Wild Lands - 120fps
  49. Epic Battle Simulator - 120fps
  50. Epic Battle Simulator 2 - 120fps
  51. Eternium - 120fps
  52. Evoland - 120fps
  53. Falling Ballz - 120fps
  54. Far Tin Bandits - 120fps
  55. Final Fantasy Brave Exvius - 120fps
  56. Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition - 120fps
  57. Fire Emblem Heroes - 120fps
  58. Flaming Core - 120fps
  59. Flippy Knife - 120fps
  60. Frag Pro Shooter - 120fps
  61. FZ9 Timeshift - 120fps
  62. Gear.Club - True Racing - 120fps
  63. Golf Clash - 120fps
  64. Golf Star - 120fps
  65. Google Earth - (not a game) 120fps
  66. Grimvalor - 120fps
  67. Groove Coaster 2 - 120fps
  68. Grow Kingdom - 120fps
  69. H3H3: Ball Rider - 120fps
  70. Heart Star - 65fps
  71. Hill Climb 2 - 120fps
  72. Hitman Go - 120fps
  73. Hitman Sniper - 120fps
  74. Hungry Dragon - 120fps
  75. I Love Hue - 120fps
  76. Injustice: Gods Among Us - 120fps
  77. Injustice 2 - 120fps
  78. Into the Dead - 120fps
  79. Lara Croft Go - 120fps
  80. Lara Croft: Relic Run - 120fps
  81. Legendary: Game of Heroes - 120fps
  82. Lemmings - Puzzle Adventure - 120fps
  83. Lineage 2: Revolution - 120fps
  84. Man or Vampire - 120fps
  85. Marvel Contest of Champions - 120fps
  86. MARVEL Future Fight - 120fps
  87. Marvel Strike Force - 120fps
  88. MaskGun Multiplayer FPS - 120fps
  89. Matchville - 120fps
  90. Middle Earth: Shadow of War - 120fps
  91. Minecraft - 120fps
  92. Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival - 120fps
  93. Mini Metro - 120fps
  94. Modern OPS - 120fps
  95. Mortal Kombat - 120fps
  96. Nonstop Knight 2 - 120fps
  97. Oceanhorn - 120fps
  98. Oddmar - 120fps
  99. OK Golf - 120fps
  100. Old School Runescape - 120fps
  101. Onirim - 120fps
  102. Pac-Man - 120fps
  103. Pac-Man 256 - 120fps
  104. PAC-MAN Pop - 120fps
  105. Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox - 120fps
  106. Perfect Slices - 120fps
  107. Pinout - 70fps
  108. Pixel Gun 3D - 120fps
  109. Plague Inc. - 120fps
  110. Plants vs. Zombies 2 - 120fps
  111. Pokémon GO - 120fps
  112. Pumped BMX 3 - 120fps
  113. Rayman Adventures - 120fps
  114. Raystorm - 120fps
  115. RC Soccer - 120fps
  116. Real Racing 3 - 120fps
  117. Rebel Inc - 120fps
  118. Riptide GP: Renegade - 120fps
  119. Robot Warfare - 100fps
  120. Rocket Sky - 120fps
  121. Rope Hero - 120fps
  122. Rules of Survival - 120fps
  123. Runescape - 120fps
  124. Sandballs - 120fps
  125. Sandbox 3D - 120fps
  126. Shadow Fight 2 - 120fps
  127. Shadow Fight 3 - 120fps
  128. Shadowgun: Legends - 120fps
  129. Shadowmatic - 120fps
  130. Shining Force Classics - 120fps
  131. Shooting Stars! - 120fps
  132. SimCity BuildIt - 70fps
  133. Skullgirls - 120fps
  134. Sky Force Reloaded - 120fps
  135. Smashing Rush - 120fps
  136. Sonic Dash - 120fps
  137. Sonic Dash 2 - 120fps
  138. Sonic Forces: Speed Battle - 120fps
  139. Sonic the Hedgehog Classic - 120fps
  140. Soul Knight - 120fps
  141. South Park: Phone Destroyer - 120fps
  142. Space Armada: Galaxy Wars - 120fps
  143. Space Commander - 120fps
  144. Space Jet - 120fps
  145. Space Rangers: Legacy - 120fps
  146. Star Forces: Space Shooter - 70fps
  147. Star Vikings Forever - 120fps
  148. Stick War: Legacy - 120fps
  149. Streets of Rage 2 Classic - 120fps
  150. Subdivision Infinity - 120fps
  151. Subway Surfers - 120fps
  152. Summoners War - 120fps
  153. Super Mario Run - 120fps
  154. Super Samurai Rampage - 120fps
  155. Tacticool - 120fps
  156. Temple Run 2 - 120fps
  157. The Bug Butcher - 120fps
  158. The Simpsons: Tapped Out - 120fps
  159. The Wolf Among Us - 120fps
  160. Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery - 120fps
  161. Toon Blast - 120fps
  162. Traffic Rider - 120fps
  163. Trials Frontier - 120fps
  164. UNKILLED - Zombie FPS Shooting - 120fps
  165. Vainglory - 120fps
  166. Vendetta Online - 120fps
  167. Walking Dead: Road to Survival - 120fps
  168. Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade - 120fps
  169. Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf - 120fps
  170. Warfair - 120fps
  171. Wonder Tactics - 120fps
  172. World of Tanks: Blitz - 120fps
  173. WWE: Champions 2019 - 120fps
  174. Zen Pinball - 100fps