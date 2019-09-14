The Galaxy S10 has been available for just two weeks, and despite the pre-order offers being gone, the device is available at a discount on eBay, with both the 256GB Note10 and Note10+ selling for $776 and $900, respectively on eBay.

These are international models, meaning they're powered by Samsung's Exynos 9825 and come with two SIM trays, which can be handy while traveling. Although this isn't necessarily an issue if you're on a GSM network such as AT&T and T-Mobile, these devices won't work with other American carriers, including Verizon and Sprint.

The rest of the internals remain the same as the US variants, including the screen, RAM, cameras, and battery. Remember the Note10+ has better specs than the Note10, regardless of whether you're buying the International or American version. Check out our Note10 specs coverage to learn more about the difference between the two.

All colors are listed on eBay, but there seems to be limited availability, so you'd better hurry if you're interested in this offer. Lastly, keep in mind these versions may not come with an American warranty. If this is important to you, check out the deal we posted earlier this week, which features US models that are just a tad more expensive.