Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. Today I have a dark theme app for Android 10 users, a beta listing for the Vivaldi browser, and the first regional app launch for the Disney+ streaming service. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Automatic Dark Theme for Android 10

Automatic Dark Theme for Android 10 can force the dark theme on Android 10 devices, though you will have to unlock developer settings in order to activate USB debugging, and then connect your phone to your computer to run an ADB command. Once the app is set up, you can establish fixed times to switch between dark and light modes, and the developer says that an option based on sunrise and sundown is in the works. So if you're eager to force dark mode on your Android 10 device, Automatic Dark Theme is the app you're looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Vivaldi Browser Beta

Vivaldi has been around in the PC user space for some time now and exists as an extremely customizable Chromium-based browser, so I suppose it was only a matter of time before it arrived on mobile. It was initially created by some of the people that worked on the Opera browser, so shares a few notable features, such as a convenient website speed dial. On top of this, Vivaldi's devs have seen fit to include a forward button, a very welcome addition indeed. All in all, if you are looking for a quality browser to replace Chrome, Vivaldi is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Disney+

At this point, I'm sure just about everyone has heard about the Disney+ streaming service, and just this week the app arrived in the Netherlands. This means the majority of the world still can't access the service, but it's definitely coming soon. So far the catalog appears to be rather limited, though Disney has announced a plethora of new shows for many of its properties. So I guess we'll just have to wait and see what the future brings because right now it's clear that the service is still in testing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $6.99 - $69.99

Volume Panel - Pro

Volume Panel - Pro is an early access release that offers a fully configurable overlay that replaces your system volume panel. So if you've struggled with the default volume controls on your device, Volume Panel sports an intuitive design filled with options that should assuage any issues with Android's built-in option.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Auto90

Auto90 is a third-party app that provides an easy way to switch from 60hz to 90hz (and back) on the fly when using a OnePlus 7 Pro. I would imagine that this tool will come in handy for the many gamers out there looking for maximum performance, but even if you're a casual user, the battery savings when dropping your refresh rate down should appeal to anyone that's battery conscious.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

TIME Immersive

TIME Immersive is designed to help readers of the magazine explore its stories through VR and AR. The idea is that this app will create an immersive environment where users can delve deep into the stories that interest them. So if you'd like to explore the moon or the rain forest from the comfort of your phone, TIME Immersive has you covered.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Square Appointments Beta

Square Appointments Beta is just that, a beta release for Square's Appointments app. Typically, beta apps like this exist so that the developers can test new features without having to worry about screwing up anyone's workflow. So if you're the sort that enjoys testing new apps and features, or are merely curious to see what may be next for the Square Appointments app, then you'll probably want to give Square Appointments Beta a try.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

IRL - Social Calendar

IRL - Social Calendar entered into early-access this week, and if you couldn't tell by its title, it's indeed a social calendar app. What's unique about this release is that it contains built-in support for messaging, so you can easily message your friends and family your calendar events no matter which apps they choose to use for communication. Since this is a new release that's still in testing, it's completely free, so make sure to jump in soon before it's monetized.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Lively HSA

Lively HSA is an HSA administrator app that doesn't require any fees. You can use the app to document HSA receipts by snapping a pic and uploading the results. You can even set up automatic contributions by linking your bank account and setting a recurring fee. So if you'd like to easily track your HSA spending while on the go, Lively HSA is a good choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Cleaner Lite - Free up storage space

Cleaner Lite comes from Xiaomi, but apparently, you can use this cleaner app on many different devices. Mainly this is an app for clearing your cache, trash, as well as other items that take up your storage and memory. So if you're the sort of person that has to obsessively ensure your device doesn't have any unnecessary crud lying around, Cleaner Lite can help.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

GCA Launcher

GCA Launcher is a home screen app that was previously known as Symphlyx. This is a lightweight launcher built on Material Component Design, and it's battery friendly, which means it's a great choice for low-end hardware. You can expect icon pack support as well as adaptive icons and app shortcuts, not to mention a bunch of other features expected within any competent Android launcher.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Energy Ring - Note 10/5G/+ battery indicator!

Energy Ring - Note 10/5G/+ battery indicator is, of course, the latest release to support the newest Samsung devices so that users can easily add a battery ring around their cutout camera. While it would be nice to see a core app that receives updates so that people don't have to look for a new version every time they upgrade their device, it's nice to know that if you need it, you can pick up Energy Ring for the Note 10/5G/+ with ease.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $27.99

Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds

Music Zen is a relaxation app filled with professionally devised ways to unwind. Essentially it's a personalized guru for all things calming, and I have to say it delivers. Thanks to its shotgun approach to relaxation, no matter if you're into meditation, gaming, or exercise as your main outlet to destress, this app has you covered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $49.99

OnePlus Zen Mode

Since OnePlus Zen Mode comes from One Plus, I've listed this app under our manufacturer tie-ins. While I'm sure everyone at this point is familiar with zen modes, and the peace they offer during scheduled times, the fact that OnePlus Zen Mode recently arrived on the Play Store means you'll no longer have to wait for a carrier update to receive the latest version of the app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Arlo

Arlo is a security company that sells smart cameras, among other home security devices. So, of course, it makes sense that Arlo would also offer an app that ties into this equipment. This is an app that makes it easy to stream live video from your Arlo cameras, and you can even arm or disarm your Arlo security system, all from the comfort of your Android device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung ANC Type-C

Samsung ANC Type-C is another tie-in release, but this time the app works directly with Samsung products to keep its EO-IC500 firmware up-to-date for optimal sound support. Specifically, this is an app that works with the Samsung Fold and S10 series or basically any device Samsung device that no longer contains a headphone jack.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Safe-T Companion for ARCHOS Safe-T touch

Safe-T Companion for ARCHOS Safe-T touch is just that, a companion app for the manufacturer's ultra-secure wallet. This app is actually required if you'd like to unlock the physical wallet. So if you'd like to update the balance of the various accounts or broadcast transactions into blockchains, Safe-T Companion for ARCHOS Safe-T touch is the release you'll have to use.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Friends 25

I honestly don't know what to say about Friends 25, other than WTF?! The first thing to note is that this comes straight from Warner Bros, so is an official release. Why there is an official app for an NBC TV show that has been off their for fifteen years, is because it's apparently the 25th anniversary of the show. While I don't know why an app was necessary to celebrate this event, it's here all the same. So make sure to bask in Friends 25 glory as you fondly remember the lyrics to Smelly Cat.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: [email protected].

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.