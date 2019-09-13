Not a single day has passed this week without a Pixel 4 leak, and today is no different. This time we don't have more information on the phone itself for you. Instead, a new version of the Google Camera app purported to come from the Pixel 4 has leaked, giving us a glimpse at a retouched interface.

Compared to earlier builds of Google Camera, one word comes into mind when you take a look at version 7.0, "round." Even the viewfinder has rounded-off corners. I'm not sure I'm the biggest fan of this change since the photos it takes are still rectangles, corners and all. Another thing is instantly noticeable: The default ratio is now 16:9, touted as "full view," though you can still revert back to the standard 4:3 ratio that's more faithful to the sensor.

Left: The old camera interface in version 6.3. Middle & Right: The new interface featuring default 16:9 and redesigned shortcuts.

As we've already seen in previous leaks, the quick access buttons for flash, timer, and face retouch lost their prominent spot in the top row above the viewfinder and now sit in an overlay accessible via an arrow pointing downwards. At the bottom of the interface, nothing much has changed other than moving the carousel of camera modes below the shutter button. The shortcut sitting in the right bottom corner that allowed you to adjust zoom is gone in the new version. You'll have to tap for focus to make both zoom and aperture sliders appear, or fall back to the ol' pinch-to-zoom.

Left & Middle: Tapping the screen to focus makes the zoom and aperture sliders appear. Right: The settings clearly show that this is a dogfood build and not meant for the public.

A previous update to Google Camera deprecated the option to tap and hold the shutter to take a burst of images. This has somewhat returned in version 7.0. While you're holding the button, a short, low-resolution video is captured in the viewfinder's current aspect ratio. You still can't choose individual, high-quality images from these recordings' stills, but it's surely convenient to capture the moment without fiddling to switch to video mode.

In version 7.0's settings, a new entry called "Camera coaching" has surfaced. Toggling it off simply hides tips like "Try Night Sight" or "Try Portrait Mode" that dynamically show up depending on the lighting and subject in your viewfinder. We've already covered another new option that allows you to save selfies back-to-front, as they appear in the preview.

Interestingly, the app targets Android 9 Pie, not just Android 10, as you may expect given it came from a Pixel 4. That could be the result of internal dogfooding (read: Google's closed testing) on older platforms before Android 10's release.

We've verified that the update shown here is legitimate and signed by Google. There's still time between now and the anticipated launch for Google to push further changes to the app, but this is very likely an early glimpse of the camera experience we can expect on the upcoming Pixel 4. These changes will probably trickle down to previous Pixels, too.