Free
Apps
- Flags for Travelers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Learn French with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- anime.chat - WAStickerApps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Circlines Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- iOS Lines White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- MAGNOLIA Icon Pack 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Zephyr - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Network Speed Meter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Test bluetooth battery & ringtone PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Company & Warehouse Management $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mobile Booster Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Total Launcher Key $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Friday - by Friedemann Friese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 12 hours
- Iron Marines $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- XCOM®: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Happy Blocks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- To the Moon $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Death Squared $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 3 days
- Word Search Unlimited PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Bug Mazing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Breacher Story $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- REDDEN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Spelling Gaps PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Wordies PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Ages $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dark Strokes: Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Snow $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 3. True Match-3 Game. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) -> $4.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY III -> $6.49; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY IV -> $7.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS -> $7.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY V -> $7.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY VI -> $7.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS -> $6.99; Time left unknown
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL -> $5.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Galaxies Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Infinite Cubes Particles 2 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gyro Alien Planets 3D $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Project X Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
