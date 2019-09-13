Welcome to the start of the weekend, everyone. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery more accessible. I'm also excited to announce that we have a sponsor today, so please give Scrolling Words - Search Word from Moving Letters a warm welcome for supporting our work to report the best sales available on the Play Store.

Today's sales roundup is presented by Scrolling Words - Search Word from Moving Letters, by Rolling ABC. This is a game that takes the tried and true gameplay of a standard crossword puzzle and turns it up a notch, all thanks to an ingenious scrolling mechanic. This means you can expect an enjoyable letter-based challenge as you hunt down all target words on the scrolling board. There are over 700 levels to explore, so expect a substantial amount of longevity from this title, and thanks to the inclusion of a hint system and powerups, you'll never have to worry about getting stuck on any of the puzzles. So if you're looking for a quality crossword game that brings something new to the table while remaining accessible, Scrolling Words is an excellent choice.

Free

Apps

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games