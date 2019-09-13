Welcome to the start of the weekend, everyone. As always, I've highlighted the more interesting titles in bold to make discovery more accessible. I'm also excited to announce that we have a sponsor today, so please give Scrolling Words - Search Word from Moving Letters a warm welcome for supporting our work to report the best sales available on the Play Store.

Free

Apps

  1. Flags for Travelers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Learn French with MosaLingua $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Speedometer GPS Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. anime.chat - WAStickerApps $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
  2. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. CATHERINE THE VAMPIRE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. [VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. MARK'S LIFE $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. SOMEDAY $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Brick Breaker : Evolution RPG $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
  2. Titanic 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 12 hours
  3. Castle 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Circlines Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Dock Circle 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. iOS Lines White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. UX S9 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. MAGNOLIA Icon Pack 3D $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Zephyr - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. My Face Shape Meter match and try eyeglass frames $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Network Speed Meter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Aqualert Premium: Water Tracker Intake & Reminder $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. EX Photo Gallery Pro - 90% launch Discount $7.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Test bluetooth battery & ringtone PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Company & Warehouse Management $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Mobile Booster Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. NetX Network Tools PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Total Launcher Key $4.99 -> $2.50; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Age of Civilizations Americas $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 12 hours
  2. Friday - by Friedemann Friese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 12 hours
  3. Iron Marines $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. XCOM®: Enemy Within $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Fiz : Brewery Management Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Happy Blocks $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. To the Moon $4.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Death Squared $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. MiniChess by Kasparov $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Word Search Unlimited PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Bug Mazing $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. ColEm Deluxe - Complete ColecoVision Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Electric Energy Tycoon $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Animus - Stand Alone $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Breacher Story $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Math Effect Full $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Peace, Death! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. REDDEN $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Spelling Gaps PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. The Wordies PRO $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. This War of Mine $13.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  29. Through the Ages $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $1.35; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Kings Hero 2: Turn Based RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Legacy of Elaed: RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Runic Curse $2.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. ACE Academy $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  36. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  37. Crystalline $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  38. Dark Strokes: Hidden Object Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Data Defense $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Gnomes Garden: Christmas story $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Kaori After Story $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. Stray Souls: Stolen Memories. Hidden Object Game. $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  46. The Snow $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  47. Treasures of Montezuma 3. True Match-3 Game. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  48. CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) -> $4.99; Time left unknown
  49. FINAL FANTASY III -> $6.49; Time left unknown
  50. FINAL FANTASY IV -> $7.99; Time left unknown
  51. FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS -> $7.99; Time left unknown
  52. FINAL FANTASY V -> $7.99; Time left unknown
  53. FINAL FANTASY VI -> $7.99; Time left unknown
  54. FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS -> $6.99; Time left unknown
  55. FINAL FANTASY TACTICS : WotL -> $5.99; Time left unknown

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Galaxies Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Infinite Cubes Particles 2 3D Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Live Wallpapers & Backgrounds 💎 WALLOOP™ PRIME $9.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Elixir $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Gyro Alien Planets 3D $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Project X Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Retro Vintage Purple - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days