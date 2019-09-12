Back in December of 2018 we received Weappy Studio's indie simulation adventure game This Is the Police on Android, and today the sequel has popped up on the Play Store for pre-registration. An official announcement released today states that the game is coming to both Android and iOS sometime soon, and if you'd like to pre-register for the Android release, you can do so on the new Play Store listing.
So far we know that This Is the Police 2 will come to the Play Store as a premium release that does not contain any advertisements, and it will support tablets as well as Google Play Games Services out of the box. No release date has been provided, though it should land soon, and whenever it arrives, you'll be able to pick it up for $7.99 ($7 cheaper than the Steam version), just like the original title.
Press Release
There's a new Sheriff on your mobile device!
This Is the Police 2 coming to iOS and Android soon.
Minsk, Belarus / Giebelstadt, Germany, August 8th, 2019: Sharpwood, a remote border town somewhere in the north. It's a rough, cold place, where everyone knows their neighbor by name and faithfully keeps to the traditions, no matter how barbaric. Smugglers, gangs and screaming populists have made this town their home. Despair grows like a cancer, hand in hand with violence and now it's upon you to change things for the better ... or worse.
It’s a hell of a job for the new sheriff, Lilly Reed. She has to maintain order and peace even though her subordinates are uncouth men who aren’t used to receiving commands from a young woman. But everything changes when a mysterious stranger - Warren Nash - appears in Sharpwood. And no one knows what he'll bring to the town: salvation or perdition?
This Is the Police 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed This Is the Police, and both games are top sellers on PC and consoles with millions of players around the world. This Is the Police 2 adds even more to the successful brand with a complex tactical mode, that will keep players challenged and entertained for hours.
About This Is the Police 2
This Is the Police 2 is a mixture of the adventure, strategy and management genres, in a grim, adult scenario. While trying to run the Sheriff's department against all odds, you'll dive into a deep crime story about corruption, hate, and violence. On the strategic layer, you'll manage the department, deploy officers on emergency calls, make meaningful decisions with a strong impact on the story and try to balance your scarce resources. The most important missions will be played out in a demanding tactical, turn-based mode, where you carefully position your cops and try to arrest the suspects. But beware, just one bullet can end an officer's life. So simply kicking in the front door might not be the best idea ...
This Is the Police 2 is now ready for pre-register on Android and pre-purchase on iOS devices. It's a premium title, priced at 7,99€ EURO / $7.99 US / £6.99 UK and has absolutely no microtransactions, no in-game ads, no loot boxes or other gambling. Just a great game.
Pre-Register on Android
Pre-Purchase on iOS
This Is the Police 2 now available on the Play Store
Last month Weappy Studio's indie simulation adventure game This Is the Police 2 arrived on the Play Store for pre-registration, though there was no word when to expect the official release. Well, it would appear that today is the day. As of this morning, This Is the Police 2 is officially available on Android for $7.99, and it's a premium release, which means there are no in-app purchases or advertisements to be found. Much as I explained in the article above, this title serves as the sequel to This Is the Police (currently on sale), and it brings along a new 20 hour campaign where you'll fill the role of a Sheriff who has some tough decisions to make in order to keep their town and department running smoothly.
Get the game on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/de/app/this-is-the-police-2/id1453820315
Get the game on Google: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hg.titp2
ABOUT HANDYGAMES
HandyGames™ is a THQ Nordic family member and operates as an international publisher for mid-sized projects and developers for a worldwide audience.
The focus lies on creating and publishing games for current gen consoles like PlayStation®4, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X or Nintendo Switch™ as well as games for Steam and many other PC gaming distribution channels. HandyGames™ produces titles for new innovative gaming platforms, for example VR (Virtual Reality) on Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Samsung Gear VR, but also offers games of all kind of genres for Android smartphones and tablets, Apple iPhones, iPads and many other mobile and smart devices.
As a games company and that is truly passionate about gaming, we always strive for gameplay innovation. We received the German Developer Award as “Best German Game Studio” in 2015 and produced and published award-winning games of virtually every video gaming genre imaginable for a diverse range of audiences and gameplay styles. One example is “Townsmen VR” which was awarded with the German Games Award 2018 in the category “Best Game Design”.
Comments