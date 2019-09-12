With all of the recent Pixel 4 leaks, you'd be forgiven for having forgotten about last year's Google phones. But if you're not too interested in what's coming, or are dreading the likely high MSRP, then Amazon has a deal for you. Right now, you can get a 128GB Pixel 3 in black for a mere $399.95, $200 off the Google Store's current price, or down $500 from when the phone launched.

This deal is on the smaller of the two 2018 phones. It packs a 5.5" 1080p display, a Snapdragon 845 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 2,915mAh battery. You also get a wicked good camera, arguably one of the best around (especially here in the US). Updates come straight from Google and Android 10 will be waiting for you when you pull the phone out of the box. If you'd like the full rundown, be sure to check out our review right here (hint: we really liked it and its XL brother).

The other two colors will cost you $100 more, but they're options for you if you'd rather. Just head on over to the buy link below to get started.