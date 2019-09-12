PUBG Mobile appears to be on a monthly update cycle, and since we received the 0.14.0 update on August 14th, it makes sense that 0.14.5 would drop this week. While it would still appear that 0.14.5 has yet to be pushed out to the Play Store, a recent tweet clearly states that we can expect the update in the afternoon. This announcement also signals the start of Royale Pass Season 9, and of course, a few new additions are in tow, including a new season timer, redesigned missions/ranking pages, and an upgraded Royale Pass sharing page.
Despite the fact that the 0.14.5 update for PUBG Mobile was announced this morning, the update still isn't live for Android users, but that doesn't mean it won't land later today. So if you're eager to see what's new, I'm here to help.
The first notable addition that comes with the 0.14.5 update is the launch of the latest Royale Pass Season. This season is designed to unite warriors from all over the globe, which means a new warrior-themed wardrobe is expected along with new missions and valuable loot. Essentially all earnable rewards in this season 9 are themed with warrior motifs from around the world. Players will also have a chance to win a trip to the PMCO 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals as part of the Global Treasure Hunt Challenge.
Besides the new season and its accompanying gear, you can look forward to redesigned mission and ranking pages, a new countdown timer leading to the new season, an upgraded Royale Pass sharing page, new weekly mission crate reminders, an achievement chain progress system, and emotes that can be easily dismantled. There's even a few rewards and discounts in the mix for rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash.
Royale Pass Season 9 is about the path of warriors.
And the Global Treasure Hunt with a prize pool of USD 1 million awaits you!
Royale Pass Improvements:
1. Added a timer that shows countdown to the new season.
2. Ask your friends for a pass until 7 days before the season starts.
3. Upgrade Royale Pass to get a customized sharing page.
4. Missions and Ranking pages redesigned.
Other Improvements:
1. Added Weekly Mission crate reminders.
2. Achievement chain progress now available.
3. Lobby now does not show expired vehicles.
And More:
1. Emotes can now be dismantled.
2. Purchase UC to get great rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes.
Each new monthly update for PUBG Mobile always brings forth new content, so it's hardly a surprise to see the litany of changes expected in the latest PUBG version. While the 0.14.5 update has yet to drop on the Play Store, there's no doubt that it will land later today. While I would prefer PUBG Corporation to time its announcements and releases a little better, at least this month the patch notes are available on release day, unlike in August. So yeah, if you're a huge PUBG Mobile fan, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for the 0.14.5 update coming to Android this afternoon.
Press Release
WARRIORS UNITE FOR PUBG MOBILE ROYALE PASS SEASON 9
Royale Pass Season 9 focuses on the path of warriors from around the globe in blockbuster mobile game’s latest update
LOS ANGELES – Sept. 12, 2019 – PUBG MOBILE are looking to unite warriors from all over the globe with the full version 0.14.5 content update today. Players can drop into the all-new Royale Pass Season 9 in the world’s most popular mobile tactical tournament game for exclusive warrior-themed wardrobe, gear and more. Additional challenges, events and rewards, including a chance to win a journey to PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals, are also part of the free update available on the App Store and Google Play.
The PUBG MOBILE Royale Pass Season 9 offers new missions and valuable loot to go with an all-new “A Warrior’s Journey” in-game event. All earnable rewards in Royale Pass Season 9 are themed with warrior motifs from around the world. PUBG MOBILE players can also log in for a chance to win a journey to the PMCO 2019 Fall Splits Global Finals as part of the $1 million USD prize pool Global Treasure Hunt Challenge.
Full details for the 0.14.5 Royale Pass Season 9 content update for PUBG MOBILE include:
· Redesigned Missions and Ranking pages
· Countdown Timer leading to the new season
· Upgraded Royale Pass customized sharing page
· New Weekly Mission crate reminders
· Achievement chain progress system
· Emotes can now be dismantled
· Rewards and a discount on rare firearm finishes with the purchase of Unknown Cash
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
ABOUT PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.
For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- Source:
- PUBG Mobile,
