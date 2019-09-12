Bringing the pictures you've taken on your phone to life has become pretty easy with the advent of dedicated cloud photo storage — Google Photos, for example, helps you get albums out to your friends and relatives in just a few days. But what if you want a faster solution? Something that doesn't involve optical scans of your phone's screen? Well, CVS and Kodak have made it possible to get same-day Google Photos prints at over 7,400 stores.

Google is now participating in Kodak Moments Prints partner API program which makes Photos users' photos printable on machines available in about three-quarters of CVS locations. Customers will be able to order prints via Google Photos and schedule pickup — again, within the same day — at a participating CVS store.

The new service is rolling out right now and should reach most areas in October.