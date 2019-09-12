Google Assistant is branching out to more smart home devices at this year's CEDIA Expo in Denver. You've already been able to turn on ovens, cameras, HVAC units, washing machines, lighting rigs, entertainment systems, and a lot more. But for people looking to squeeze out some autumn grilling and for those using an automation hub, we've got some good news coming in.

Control4 is collaborating with Google to implement the Assistant directly into its Smart Home OS, letting users give voice commands to their Google Home speakers to toggle sets of devices as defined in their Smart Home OS hub. Saying "Hey Google, turn on the big game," for example, will turn on the home entertainment system, dim the lights in the room, and set the TV to the right channel and volume.

This integration should be a bit less fussy than the third-party IFTTT link-up that's been in place since 2016. Separately, Control4 has had an Amazon Alexa skill since 2016.

If you tend to use Google Assistant to communicate directly to your smart appliances and utilities, you'll be pleased to know that you'll be able to use your voice to control some Traeger grilling products as soon as next month.