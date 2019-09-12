Google has released the latest version of its mobile OS, Android 10, but what's new? Your eagle-eyed Android Police editors (with your help) have been combing through the latest version for months since the earliest Android Q betas looking for new features, changes, improvements, and even setbacks. We've enumerated everything we've found here, together with a brief description of what it is or does. So, let's take a look at Android 10.

As always, we have to thank our tipsters (❤️) for our feature-level coverage. Without all of you, our job would be much harder, and we couldn't do this without you.

The Android Q feature list

Entirely new Q features

General visual changes

Modifications to existing features

Privacy tweaks

Under the hood/API/developer stuff

Known issues