Disney+ is launching on November 12 in the US, but in a surprise move, the company is allowing residents of The Netherlands to sign up for a limited pilot phase starting today. It will be free to use there until it officially goes live in a couple of months. For now, the catalog appears to be limited, though there are some surprises. It's safe to assume that Disney will be adding more series and movies ahead of the full release.

The interface looks similar enough to other streaming services. It scales and translates dynamically across different form factors such as browsers, tablets, and phones. A carousel of featured movies and series is placed prominently at the top of the screen, followed by quick links to content sections for Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, or National Geographic. The browser interface arranges links to the home screen, search, your watchlist, movies, and series at the top of the screen, along with a profile picker. The Android app has a more simplified look — it only offers quick access to the home screen, search, downloads, and your profile through the bottom bar menu.

While the selection of Marvel movies seems to be more extensive than previously believed, it's unclear whether the same titles will be available elsewhere. It's likely that Disney's licensing deals will differ based on location, just like Netflix and Amazon serve different content in the US compared with Europe.

Our Netherlands-based team member could confirm that you'll be able to use Chromecast with the service. He was also able to install Disney+ on his Nividia Shield, so the service should support Android TV and a variety of platforms right from the get-go.

With the Dutch launch, the app has naturally seen the light of day on the Play Store. You can install it in some other countries already, but it will tell you that "Disney+ is unavailable at your location." Disney+ will cost $7 a month or $70 annually in the US once it's released. Pricing for Canada, The Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand was also revealed last month.