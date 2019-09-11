V-MODA isn't one of the best-known audio brands out there, but it has a reputation of combining excellent build quality with great sound. Its current premium wireless headphone offering, the Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition (what a mouthful), is currently discounted on Amazon from $349.99 to $299.99.

We've reviewed the Crossfade 2 Wireless before, but the Codex Edition improves upon that with updated audio codec compatibility. Qualcomm aptX, AAC, and SBC are supported, meaning that you should get very high-quality audio with low latency on any device it's connected to. These headphones come with thick memory foam pads, simultaneous two-device pairing, a 14-hour battery life, and a built-in mic.

The Matte Black and Matte White colors are $299.99 on Amazon right now, though you'll have to pony up another $20 if you want the Rose Gold model. Shipping is free, but availability seems to be limited. If you've been wanting a set of these, this is the lowest price we've seen thus far.