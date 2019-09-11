Square Enix has announced that Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions will be coming to Android in the West. Both games have never been available with an official English translation, so this will be the first time many get to experience these RPGs. Romancing SaGa 3 will offer a brand-new HD remaster that comes with new dungeons as well as a game+ mode, and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions will provide an enhanced version of the original title from 2016.
The above trailer covers both Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions, so if you'd like to get a good look at what to expect from each title, then you should give it a watch. It's quite clear that Romancing SaGa 3's graphics are much improved over the original's, and it would appear that Square Enix went with pixel-based graphics instead of opting for whatever the heck they did to Final Fantasy VI. As for SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions, the differences from the original are a little harder to pick up on, though Square does mention that it's an enhanced edition, but sadly no other details were offered. It's also unknown when these titles will launch on Android, or at what prices, so hopefully more information will come to light in the future.
Press Release
CLASSIC SaGa SERIES MAKES A COMEBACK WITH TWO NEW TITLES
LOS ANGELES (June 10, 2019) – During its E3 live event 2019, SQUARE ENIX® announced that the legendary RPG masterpiece Romancing SaGa™ 3 will soon make its official debut in the West with an HD remastered version coming to consoles and mobile devices. SQUARE ENIX also revealed that SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ is also in development for Europe and North America.
Developed by industry veterans including legendary developer Akitoshi Kawazu, director of Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier and THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND, Romancing SaGa 3 originally released in Japan in 1995. This brand-new HD remaster introduces optimized graphics, new dungeons to explore, new scenarios to experience and a new game+ function.
View the SaGa E3 2019 Trailer – Romancing Saga 3 & SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS trailer here now: https://youtu.be/NJ6J3qvV0cE.
SQUARE ENIX also announced SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, which originally released only in Japan in 2016. Newcomers and longtime fans of the franchise can shape their own adventures with one of four protagonists, Urpina, Taria, Balmant, and Leonard, each with their own unique storyline, allowing players to enjoy four different RPGs in one title.
With its first Western release, AMBITIONS builds upon the original Japanese release with a variety of improvements and additions to the original, including new and improved graphics, character voiceovers, weapons, skills and more. In addition, players will have access to more than 70 allies to potentially add to their party and test out different battle strategies with the new turn-based timeline system as they conquer new scenarios, monsters and bosses on their journey.
Romancing SaGa 3 will be available on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, Windows 10, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play®. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS will be available on the Nintendo Switch system, PlayStation®4, STEAM, the App Store® and Google Play™ These titles are not yet rated. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.
Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions coming to Android this year
This past E3 we learned that Square Enix would bring both Romancing SaGa 3 and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions to Android with English translations in tow. Thanks to a press release published today, it's now clear that Romancing SaGa 3 is scheduled to land on November 11, 2019, and SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions will arrive shortly after on December 3. Apparently, both titles have been reworked, which means you can expect new content, optimized graphics, and updated gameplay controls.
If you'd like to get a closer look at what to expect from Romancing SaGa 3, a new trailer was published on YouTube this morning, which you can view below.
Sadly there's no trailer for the reworked version of SaGa: Scarlet Grace Ambitions, though we do know that it's an enhanced version of the 2016 title. Updated graphics are expected, as well as new voice-overs and two new characters that never made an appearance in the original release.
All in all, it's nice to know that Square Enix plans to bring both games to Android before the year is out, and while monetization has yet to be announced, I have a good feeling that both titles will arrive on the Play Store as premium releases.
Press Release
ROMANCING SAGA 3 AND SAGA SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS ARRIVE IN THE WEST LATER THIS YEAR
LOS ANGELES (Sept. 11, 2019) – SQUARE ENIX® confirmed today that the RPG classic Romancing SaGa™ 3 will arrive in the Americas on November 11, 2019, 24 years after the game's initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ will release for the first time in the Americas shortly after on December 3.
Romancing SaGa 3 gives players the freedom to forge their own path, choosing to play through eight different narratives led by eight protagonists, each with their own motives and unique personalities. Developed by industry veterans, including renowned developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY®, Romancing SaGa, SaGa Frontier), this HD remaster will feature optimized graphics, a new dungeon called the “Phantom Maze” to explore and a NEW GAME+ function. The upcoming remaster adds new storylines to the game, making it the perfect time for both new and veteran players to experience the SaGa series.
SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS is an enhanced version of the 2016 title SaGa SCARLET GRACE, originally released exclusively in Japan. Packed with a variety of improvements and additions, this version includes new and improved graphics, character voiceovers, two new characters not included in the game’s initial release and more. Newcomers and long-time fans of the franchise can shape their own destiny with one of four protagonists, Urpina, Taria, Balmant and Leonard. Each hero has their own unique storyline, which allows players to enjoy four different adventures in one title.
Romancing SaGa 3 will be available on November 11 on the Nintendo Switch™ system, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, PlayStation®Vita handheld entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X, Windows 10, STEAM®, the App Store® and Google Play®.
SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS will be available on December 3 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®4, STEAM, the App Store and Google Play.
These titles are rated T (Teen). Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings.
About the SaGa Series
SaGa is a series of revolutionary role-playing games, created by legendary game developer Akitoshi Kawazu (FINAL FANTASY, FINAL FANTASY II, SaGa Frontier). Since THE FINAL FANTASY LEGEND was released in 1990 for the Game Boy, the series has expanded with several additional entries across numerous platforms. Other SaGa series regulars include illustrator Tomomi Kobayashi, who has given the series its own unique style, and composer Kenji Ito (Mana series). Although the SaGa series shares its roots with FINAL FANTASY, the SaGa series has always incorporated revolutionary and challenging gameplay mechanics, such as player choice, branching storylines and implementing characters with wildly different playstyles, setting it apart from other JRPG series. Romancing SaGa 3 will release for the first time outside of Japan on November 11, 2019, exactly 24 years since the game’s initial Japanese release. SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, an enhanced version of SaGa SCARLET GRACE, will release for the first time outside of Japan on December 3, 2019.
