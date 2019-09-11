Good afternoon, readers! It's been more than a week since we've had one of these deal roundups, but we're back with additional savings on a couple of already-affordable Nokia phones, plus Bluetooth earbuds and a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker.

For the sake of transparency, you should know up front: the Nokia 4.2 isn't a great phone. In his review, Scott found that although it's solidly constructed and the Android One software experience is strong, performance is lacking. Still, it's a functioning smartphone, and it's just $169 at B&H. Keep it in your desk drawer for when you bust your flagship.

The Nokia 2.2 is even more budget friendly than the 4.2, with an MSRP of $139.99. It's also not a particularly strong performer, but it's got a Google Assistant button and swappable back covers that let you change up its look. It's about $11 off at B&H right now, for a total of $129.

Jaybird made its name on athletic earbuds, and the X4 are prime example. They have a highly customizable fit with discrete earpiece components, and they sound really nice. They've been going for about $100 on Amazon lately, give or take, but today you can get them for less — they're currently $88.99.

If the price on those Jaybirds doesn't float your boat, check out the Aukey B80. They're IPX6 certified, support the aptX codec, and charge by USB-C. They're normally $80, but coupon code PE9MWD9L will cut the price clean in half.

Anker's Soundcore speakers are generally pretty robust — and the Soundcore Boost continues that trend. It'll play music for up to 10 hours, and it's IPX6 splash resistant so you can dump your drink on it like you see above. It's $10 off on Amazon, and an on-page coupon will bring the price down a couple more bucks still.