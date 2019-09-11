Android 10 includes a few changes to the status bar and quick settings panel. One of those is that the battery percentage is no longer displayed at the top of the quick settings, only an estimate of how much time is remaining until your phone dies. Thankfully, it's easy to get the percentage back.

The first method is to open the Settings app, tap the 'Battery' section, and enable the 'Battery percentage' option. This will add the battery percentage next to the status bar icon, while keeping the estimate in the quick settings drop-down.

Android 10 with battery percentage enabled

If you don't want the percentage to always be visible, and you just want the previous functionality back, there's another method. Open the Settings app, type 'health' in the search bar, tap 'Device Health Services,' and press the Disable button. This will turn off the system feature that generates the battery estimate, so Android will revert back to only showing the percentages.

Android 10 with Device Health Services enabled (left) and disabled (right)

So there you have it — two ways to get the battery percentage back. I assume Android 10's battery estimate will be one aspect of the update that Samsung and other manufacturers will be changing, but we'll have to wait and see.