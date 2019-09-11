ASUS announced the ROG Phone II earlier this year, and it is truly a beast of a smartphone, featuring up to 1TB of storage, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz display. With the September launch date inching closer, the company is sharing which games will support the high-refresh-rate screen, plus a couple more that barely surpass 60fps.

While the vast majority of games only support regular displays capable of outputting a maximum of 60fps, ASUS and other manufacturers could convince quite a few developers to adjust their products for faster screens. It's great to see classics like Alto's Adventure, Riptide GP, Plague Inc, Don't Starve, and even Temple Run 2 on the list, supporting the full 120fps. We have to call out ASUS for including Heart Star with 65fps and three more games with 70fps, though – that barely qualifies as high-frame-rate gaming.

Many of the games included in the list can also be found through the ROG Phone's own Armoury Crate app.

1945 Air Forces - 120fps

Ace Force: Joint Combat - 120fps

Airline Commander - a real flight experience - 120fps

Alto's Adventure - 120fps

Alto's Oddysey - 120fps

Armajet - 120fps

Assassins Creed Rebellion - 120fps

Auto Chess - 120fps

Badland Brawl - 120fps

Ballz - 120fps

Ballz Bounce Puzzle - 120fps

Batman: The Enemy Within - 120fps

Battlelands Royale - 120fps

Bendy in Nightmare Run - 120fps

Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness Action RPG - 120fps

Bleach Brave Souls - 120fps

Boggle With Friends: Word Game - 120fps

Bombastic Brothers - 120fps

Breakneck - 120fps

Bullet Force - 120fps

Bullet League - 120fps

Card Thief - 120fps

CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars - 120fps

Chameleon Run - 120fps

Chicken Jump - 120fps

Chilly Snow - 120fps

Cover Fire - 120fps

CSR Racing 2 - 120fps

DARIUSBURST -SP- - 120fps

Dead Target - Offline Zombie Shooter - 120fps

Dead Trigger 2 - 120fps

Deer Hunter 2018 - 120fps

Deus Ex Go - 120fps

Dokdo - 120fps

Don't Starve - 120fps

Don't Starve: Shipwrecked - 120fps

Dub Dash - 120fps

Durango: Wild lands - 120fps

Epic Battle Simulator - 120fps

Epic Battle Simulator 2 - 120fps

Eternium - 120fps

Falling Ballz - 120fps

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition - 120fps

Flaming Core - 120fps

Frag Pro Shooter - 120fps

FZ9 Timeshift - 120fps

Gear.Club - True Racing - 120fps

Golf Clash - 120fps

Golf Star - 120fps

Grimvalor - 120fps

Groove Coaster 2 - 120fps

Grow Kingdom - 120fps

Heart Star - 65fps

Hill Climb 2 - 120fps

Hitman Go - 120fps

Injustice 2 - 120fps

Into the Dead - 120fps

King Of Sails : Royal Navy - 120fps

Lara Croft Go - 120fps

Lara Croft: Relic Run - 120fps

Legendary: Game of Heroes - 120fps

Lemmings - Puzzle Adventure - 120fps

Man or Vampire - 120fps

Marvel Contest of Champions - 120fps

MaskGun Multiplayer FPS - 120fps

Minecraft - 120fps

Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival - 120fps

Mini Metro - 120fps

Modern OPS - 120fps

Mortal Kombat - 120fps

Nonstop Knight 2 - 120fps

Oddmar - 120fps

OK Golf - 120fps

Pac-Man - 120fps

Pac-Man 256 - 120fps

PAC-MAN Pop - 120fps

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox - 120fps

Perfect Slices - 120fps

Pinout - 70fps

Pixel Gun 3D - 120fps

Plague Inc - 120fps

Pumped BMX 3 - 120fps

Rayman Adventures - 120fps

Real Racing 3 - 120fps

Rebel Inc - 120fps

Riptide GP: Renegade - 120fps

Robot Warfare - 100fps

Rocket Sky - 120fps

Rope Hero - 120fps

Sandballs - 120fps

Shadow Fight 2 - 120fps

Shadow Fight 3 - 120fps

Shadowgun: Legends - 120fps

Shadowmatic - 120fps

Shining Force Classics - 120fps

SimCity BuildIt - 70fps

Skullgirls - 120fps

Sky Force Reloaded - 120fps

Sonic Dash - 120fps

Sonic Dash 2 - 120fps

Sonic the Hedgehog Classic - 120fps

Soul Knight - 120fps

Space Armada: Galaxy Wars - 120fps

Space Commander - 120fps

Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game - 120fps

Star Forces: Space Shooter - 70fps

Stick War: Legacy - 120fps

Streets of Rage 2 Classic - 120fps

Subdivision Infinity - 120fps

Subway Surfers - 120fps

Summoners War - 120fps

Super Samurai Rampage - 120fps

Temple Run 2 - 120fps

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival - 120fps

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery - 120fps

Toon Blast - 120fps

Traffic Rider - 120fps

Trials Frontier - 120fps

UNKILLED - Zombie FPS Shooting - 120fps

Vainglory - 120fps

Vendetta Online - 120fps

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf - 120fps

Wonder Tactics - 120fps

WWE: Champions 2019 - 120fps

Zen Pinball - 100fps

Check out the ASUS ZenTalk forum to see if the company posts more games before it launches the phone, and also take a peek at Razer's list of 120Hz-optimized games. Technically, titles from both lists should work on all high-refresh-rate screens.