ASUS announced the ROG Phone II earlier this year, and it is truly a beast of a smartphone, featuring up to 1TB of storage, a Snapdragon 855 Plus, 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz display. With the September launch date inching closer, the company is sharing which games will support the high-refresh-rate screen, plus a couple more that barely surpass 60fps.
While the vast majority of games only support regular displays capable of outputting a maximum of 60fps, ASUS and other manufacturers could convince quite a few developers to adjust their products for faster screens. It's great to see classics like Alto's Adventure, Riptide GP, Plague Inc, Don't Starve, and even Temple Run 2 on the list, supporting the full 120fps. We have to call out ASUS for including Heart Star with 65fps and three more games with 70fps, though – that barely qualifies as high-frame-rate gaming.
Many of the games included in the list can also be found through the ROG Phone's own Armoury Crate app.
- 1945 Air Forces - 120fps
- Ace Force: Joint Combat - 120fps
- Airline Commander - a real flight experience - 120fps
- Alto's Adventure - 120fps
- Alto's Oddysey - 120fps
- Armajet - 120fps
- Assassins Creed Rebellion - 120fps
- Auto Chess - 120fps
- Badland Brawl - 120fps
- Ballz - 120fps
- Ballz Bounce Puzzle - 120fps
- Batman: The Enemy Within - 120fps
- Battlelands Royale - 120fps
- Bendy in Nightmare Run - 120fps
- Blade Bound: Hack and Slash of Darkness Action RPG - 120fps
- Bleach Brave Souls - 120fps
- Boggle With Friends: Word Game - 120fps
- Bombastic Brothers - 120fps
- Breakneck - 120fps
- Bullet Force - 120fps
- Bullet League - 120fps
- Card Thief - 120fps
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars - 120fps
- Chameleon Run - 120fps
- Chicken Jump - 120fps
- Chilly Snow - 120fps
- Cover Fire - 120fps
- CSR Racing 2 - 120fps
- DARIUSBURST -SP- - 120fps
- Dead Target - Offline Zombie Shooter - 120fps
- Dead Trigger 2 - 120fps
- Deer Hunter 2018 - 120fps
- Deus Ex Go - 120fps
- Dokdo - 120fps
- Don't Starve - 120fps
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked - 120fps
- Dub Dash - 120fps
- Durango: Wild lands - 120fps
- Epic Battle Simulator - 120fps
- Epic Battle Simulator 2 - 120fps
- Eternium - 120fps
- Falling Ballz - 120fps
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition - 120fps
- Flaming Core - 120fps
- Frag Pro Shooter - 120fps
- FZ9 Timeshift - 120fps
- Gear.Club - True Racing - 120fps
- Golf Clash - 120fps
- Golf Star - 120fps
- Grimvalor - 120fps
- Groove Coaster 2 - 120fps
- Grow Kingdom - 120fps
- Heart Star - 65fps
- Hill Climb 2 - 120fps
- Hitman Go - 120fps
- Injustice 2 - 120fps
- Into the Dead - 120fps
- King Of Sails : Royal Navy - 120fps
- Lara Croft Go - 120fps
- Lara Croft: Relic Run - 120fps
- Legendary: Game of Heroes - 120fps
- Lemmings - Puzzle Adventure - 120fps
- Man or Vampire - 120fps
- Marvel Contest of Champions - 120fps
- MaskGun Multiplayer FPS - 120fps
- Minecraft - 120fps
- Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival - 120fps
- Mini Metro - 120fps
- Modern OPS - 120fps
- Mortal Kombat - 120fps
- Nonstop Knight 2 - 120fps
- Oddmar - 120fps
- OK Golf - 120fps
- Pac-Man - 120fps
- Pac-Man 256 - 120fps
- PAC-MAN Pop - 120fps
- Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox - 120fps
- Perfect Slices - 120fps
- Pinout - 70fps
- Pixel Gun 3D - 120fps
- Plague Inc - 120fps
- Pumped BMX 3 - 120fps
- Rayman Adventures - 120fps
- Real Racing 3 - 120fps
- Rebel Inc - 120fps
- Riptide GP: Renegade - 120fps
- Robot Warfare - 100fps
- Rocket Sky - 120fps
- Rope Hero - 120fps
- Sandballs - 120fps
- Shadow Fight 2 - 120fps
- Shadow Fight 3 - 120fps
- Shadowgun: Legends - 120fps
- Shadowmatic - 120fps
- Shining Force Classics - 120fps
- SimCity BuildIt - 70fps
- Skullgirls - 120fps
- Sky Force Reloaded - 120fps
- Sonic Dash - 120fps
- Sonic Dash 2 - 120fps
- Sonic the Hedgehog Classic - 120fps
- Soul Knight - 120fps
- Space Armada: Galaxy Wars - 120fps
- Space Commander - 120fps
- Space Jet: Space ships galaxy game - 120fps
- Star Forces: Space Shooter - 70fps
- Stick War: Legacy - 120fps
- Streets of Rage 2 Classic - 120fps
- Subdivision Infinity - 120fps
- Subway Surfers - 120fps
- Summoners War - 120fps
- Super Samurai Rampage - 120fps
- Temple Run 2 - 120fps
- The Walking Dead: Road to Survival - 120fps
- Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery - 120fps
- Toon Blast - 120fps
- Traffic Rider - 120fps
- Trials Frontier - 120fps
- UNKILLED - Zombie FPS Shooting - 120fps
- Vainglory - 120fps
- Vendetta Online - 120fps
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf - 120fps
- Wonder Tactics - 120fps
- WWE: Champions 2019 - 120fps
- Zen Pinball - 100fps
Check out the ASUS ZenTalk forum to see if the company posts more games before it launches the phone, and also take a peek at Razer's list of 120Hz-optimized games. Technically, titles from both lists should work on all high-refresh-rate screens.
- Source:
- ASUS
- Via:
- PiunikaWeb
