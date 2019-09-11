If you’re looking at making your home safer, security cameras are a great way to keep an eye on your property and receive alerts in case something might be wrong. Thanks to this deal on Arlo Q Wi-Fi cameras, you can save $73 on a two-pack bundle, down to $203.

Unlike most Arlo products, the Q connects directly to your router over Wi-Fi and does not require an additional hub. Unfortunately, the cameras will still need to be hard-wired, as they don’t have a built-in battery.

In terms of features, they’re quite capable thanks to their automatic motion and audio sensing, two-way audio, and night vision. The Q can also recognize people and automatically notify you when they’re home. Video quality is quite good too, with a FHD 1080p resolution. In addition to live streaming, you’ll be able to watch previous footage thanks to the free seven-day cloud storage service. Lastly, the cameras as compatible with Alexa, letting you stream the feed on your Echo Show.

If you’re interested in this deal, use the link below to snatch a bundle before the sale ends. There's also a bundle with three cameras on Amazon, as well as a single camera option on Amazon, but these aren't on sale for the time being.