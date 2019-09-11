We're fast approaching the final release of Android Q, but Android 9 Pie is still trickling out to some devices. Two such devices: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Tab A, both released in 2017. The tablets have started seeing the update in some Asian countries.
The LTE variant of the Tab S3 has started being updated to Pie in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The Tab A has so far only been updated in Malaysia. The upgrade to Android 9 also brings with it Samsung's updated One UI, as well as the August security patch.
According to a software update roadmap shared by Samsung earlier this year, the Tab S3 Pie update is right on schedule. The Tab A's update actually came early; it was slated for October.
Software updates are often tested in limited markets before being made available globally to avoid issues becoming too widespread. It's not clear when users in other countries will see this one, but assuming the rollout continues smoothly, it could very well be soon.
The Pie update is now rolling out to Galaxy Tab S3 units in the US. It weighs about 1280MB, brings One UI and the August security patch along with plenty of other changes to the tablet. You can check the build number info and changelog in the screenshots below.
- Source:
- SamMobile
