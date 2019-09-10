Many of you are probably familiar with the ASUS Chromebook C434, which we found to be a great 2-in-1 in our review earlier this year. For those of you who don't need a touchscreen, though, ASUS introduced the C425 about a week ago. It's already been discounted by $100 to $399.99 on Amazon.

The C425 sports a 14" 1080p IPS LCD, an Intel Core m3-1800Y, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC with a microSD slot, and it's rated for up to 12 hours of battery life. It also has two USB-C ports, one Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.0. It is worth noting, though, that the C425's construction seems to be inferior to the C434's all-aluminum build.

A $100 discount is pretty aggressive for a brand-new Chromebook, but the C425's available on Amazon right now for $399.99. Amazon also advertises free tech support, which we're guessing you guys probably don't need. Hit the link below to pick one up.