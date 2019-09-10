Scrolling Words - Search Word from Moving Letters takes the tried and true gameplay of a standard crossword puzzle game and turns it up a notch, all thanks to an ingenious scrolling mechanic. This means you can expect an enjoyable letter-based challenge as you hunt down all target words on the scrolling game board. So if you're looking for a quality crossword game that brings something new to the table, Scrolling Words is an excellent choice.

The trailer above shows off the core gameplay of Scrolling Words. As you can see, the game's board is continually moving upwards, which means you'll have to think quickly in order to locate the target words for each puzzle. At the beginning of each round, a theme will be presented to the player. This theme ties directly to the number of words you have to find in the scrolling board of letters, and since these letters will pass by at a growing pace as you advance, you better believe there's a lot of fun to be had as you scramble to hit your goal. There are over 700 levels to explore, so expect a substantial amount of longevity from this title. This isn't a game you're going to beat in one sitting.

The controls are rather intuitive. All you have to do is swipe the horizontal letters on the board to form words. Plus, if you happen to find that crossword games are a little too challenging, there's a hint system included so that you won't ever have to worry about getting stuck. On top of this, there are a few powerups you can purchase with in-game currency that will provide a leg up should you struggle with a particular puzzle. There's even an option to change the game's theme if you ever grow tired of the default tropical presentation.

All in all, Scrolling Words is a fantastic crossword game that's challenging while still offering a lot of fun. Not only does the game control well, its gameplay is easy to pick up no matter your skill level, and the inclusion of a hint system and powerups should also keep the game accessible for even the most casual of players. Honestly, this is a game that offers the best of both worlds, so whether you game in short burst or enjoy lengthy sessions, Scrolling Words - Search Word from Moving Letters is the puzzle game you've been looking for.