As we edge ever closer to the official announcement of the Pixel 4, more and more leaks are emerging to show us what the phone will look like, including an unexpected but beautiful 'Coral' version. With this phone, Google has even taken the unusual decision to share renders and information about the device's radar technology as part of intentionally released marketing. Along with a video of the 'Coral' version, another round of images have appeared on Reddit today, and they're the highest quality ones we've seen so far.

The new images appeared on r/GooglePixel. They offer us another look at the black and white versions of the Pixel 4 XL. As we know from the previous leaks, the new device does away with the notch and instead features a larger forehead with a small bottom bezel. On the back, we can see the square camera hump, consisting of three lenses and an LED flash. While the black version is unicolor all around, the white model has a black frame and a black camera module — the panda is back.

The video leak of the orange Pixel is decidedly low-quality, but it adds more credence to the previous leak at least. We can clearly see that it features a black frame just like the white model, and the power button looks to be a mint green similar to that of the white Pixel 3, although the last leak had a matching 'Coral' power button so perhaps we're seeing two different prototypes. While the photos above depicted what is likely the XL version, the video could show the smaller device.

We can expect the leaks to keep piling up between now and when Google eventually launches the device, which is likely to be next month.