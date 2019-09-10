OnePlus introduced Zen Mode together with its latest flagship device, aiming at helping users take a break from technology and spend more time interacting with the real world. The company just published the app on the Play Store, making it easier to update it for the 7 and 7 Pro, but also to release it for older devices.

When the feature came out, it wasn't available on the 5 and 6 series. However, it could be sideloaded on some of these handsets, and OnePlus even officially confirmed they would receive it. The company started delivering on its promise as new firmware for both the 5/5T and 6/6T included the feature, but owners had to wait for their entire phone to be updated to get it.

It should be easier for OnePlus to maintain its app now, as it will be able to release updates directly through the Play Store and users won't have to wait for the next firmware update to get the latest features. The software is obviously exclusive to OnePlus devices, but surprisingly, only the 7 series are currently eligible to download it on the store. Let's hope the company makes it available to all its recent devices soon, as users are eager to get the newest features.