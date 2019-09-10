OnePlus introduced Zen Mode together with its latest flagship device, aiming at helping users take a break from technology and spend more time interacting with the real world. The company just published the app on the Play Store, making it easier to update it for the 7 and 7 Pro, but also to release it for older devices.
When the feature came out, it wasn't available on the 5 and 6 series. However, it could be sideloaded on some of these handsets, and OnePlus even officially confirmed they would receive it. The company started delivering on its promise as new firmware for both the 5/5T and 6/6T included the feature, but owners had to wait for their entire phone to be updated to get it.
It should be easier for OnePlus to maintain its app now, as it will be able to release updates directly through the Play Store and users won't have to wait for the next firmware update to get the latest features. The software is obviously exclusive to OnePlus devices, but surprisingly, only the 7 series are currently eligible to download it on the store. Let's hope the company makes it available to all its recent devices soon, as users are eager to get the newest features.
New settings, now available for the OnePlus 6/6T
The first release of the app on the Play Store was only compatible with the OnePlus 7 series of devices, even though it could be sideloaded on older models too. Now, an updated version is rolling out with support for the OnePlus 6 and 6T.
Also included are new duration settings for Zen Mode. Besides the 20 minutes default, you can now choose between 30, 40, and 60 minutes, which OnePlus says are ideal for avoiding disturbances during a short exercise, class, or before bedtime. A daily reminder has been added as well, after which your phone will automatically enter Zen Mode.
You can grab the latest release from the Play Store or from APK Mirror.
WHAT'S NEW
1. Support customization for Zen Mode duration
2. Add scheduled reminder;
3. Design optimization and experience improvement.
